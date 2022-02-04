All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 12• At about 7:45 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Rockingham Street for a vehicle equipment violation. After stopping the vehicle, the operator was identified as Nicholas S. Ragucci, 30, of Springfield. Ragucci’s license was discovered to be criminally suspended in the state of Vermont. He was subsequently arrested. Ragucci was ultimately transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license.
Jan. 25• A deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a motor vehicle stop on the I-91 access road in Westminster. As a result, Nicholas L. Batchelder, 37, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited with operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
Jan. 30• At about 6:42 p.m., state police learned of an out-of-state vehicle stuck off the road on Shag Bark Hill, Putney. When they arrived, they discovered that the car was a stolen U-Haul. The driver, Michael Peterson, 33, and passenger, Marlon Scott, 36, were taken in to custody. Scott offered a family member’s identification, impeding investigation. Once Scott was identified, police learned that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant in N.Y., making him a fugitive from justice in Vt. He was issued a citation to appear in court, and lodged in Southern State Correctional Facility. Peterson was also issued a citation to appear in court, and his bail was set at $25,000.
Feb. 1• At about 2:15 p.m., a deputy from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office observed a southbound vehicle on I-91 rapidly catching up to him and traveling at 101 mph in the posted 65 mph speed zone. Alexis Bouchie, 30, of Springfield, Vermont was identified as the operator. She was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. She was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
Feb. 2• At about 10:38 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were conducting a high visibility enforcement patrol on I-89 in Williamstown. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of 90 mph and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator, Marc Bonneau, 53, of Brattleboro, was exhibiting signs of impairment. Bonneau was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Bonneau was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court — Criminal Division at a later date and released.
Feb. 2• At about 5:18 a.m. on Jan. 6, troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Middletown Road near the intersection with Brooks Lane in Londonderry. Upon arrival, troopers observed a Toyota Sienna on its roof and a broken telephone pole. No one was with the vehicle at this time. Through investigation, it was discovered that Neale Shutler, 32, of Stratton, was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the crash and left the scene shortly after. On Jan. 25, Shutler arrived at the Westminster Barracks to receive a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Feb. 3• On July 22, 2021, troopers from the Vermont State Police — Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a reported theft at a location in Readsboro. The victim advised he arrived at his repair shop and observed a male running away from one of his vehicles on the lot carrying something in his arms. It was later discovered that the catalytic converters were cut from a Cadillac Escalade (the converters were found behind the building adjacent to the repair shop). A hand print was located on the vehicle which was swabbed for DNA. The swab was analyzed and DNA belonging to Jesse J. Laflam, 40, of Rockingham, was located on the vehicle. Investigation revealed that Laflam and Brett P. Lawton, 34, of Chester, were dropped off at the location, cut the catalytic converters from the Cadillac Escalade, and were later picked up from the scene after the victim located them on the property. During the investigation, Lawton provided false information to law enforcement. Lawton and Laflam were issued criminal citations to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Bennington Criminal Division at a future date to answer to the charges of unlawful mischief and providing false information to law enforcement.