All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 14• At about 1:56 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned neighbor in Brookline. Investigation revealed that the accused, Jeremy Newell, 21, of Brookline, threatened the complainant/neighbor. Newell was cited to appear in court at a later date.
May 7• At approximately 5:35 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department received a report that a woman had been assaulted and her cat was injured in the process. As a result, Kaleb Cosgrove, 23, of Bellows Falls, was taken into custody on a motor vehicle stop and charged with domestic assault and cruelty to an animal. Cosgrove was issued conditions of release and cited to appear in court at a later date. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted with this case by the Walpole Police Department, and the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
May 10 • At about 11:11 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual in a residence on Galbraith Drive who was not supposed to be there. Upon investigation, it was revealed Alan Eldredge, 69, and Luana Whitefox, 68, both homeless, had broken into the residence and had been staying there for several nights. Eldredge and Whitefox were cited and released for unlawful trespass. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
• The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road on Route 35 in Athens. It was determined that the operator, Joseph Oliveira Jr., 54, of New Bedford, Mass., was operating under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
May 11• At about 3:40 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 11 and Landgrove Hollow Road in Landgrove. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin M. Divney, 57, of Londonderry. Divney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Divney was processed at the Winhall Police Department and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 5:19 p.m., troopers from the Westminster State Police Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash at 254 Hague Road, in Dummerston. Troopers identified the operator as Luke J. Tyler, 39, of Dummerston. While speaking with Tyler, troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Tyler was later transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for additional medical evaluation. Once discharged from the hospital, Tyler was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Tyler was later released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
May 12• During the first part of April, the Brattleboro Police took several complaints around town of motor vehicle break-ins. During the break-ins the suspects would steal multiple items to include credit cards, they would then use these stolen credit cards at different stores in Brattleboro. After an investigation took place Brattleboro Police arrested Destiney Jones, 30, and Kelby Felumb, 33, both of Brattleboro, for multiple charges of larceny from a motor vehicle, fraud and possession of stolen property. Both subjects are in custody and being held on unrelated charges. Both were scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
May 14• At about 5:34 a.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 89, near mile marker 6.4, southbound in Hartford. Also dispatched was the Hartford Fire Department. The operator, later identified as Kathryn Peloski, 29, of Bellows Falls, was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Peloski was driving south on Interstate 89 when she fell asleep. The vehicle subsequently struck the guardrails in the median causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof, and slide across the blacktop of the interstate. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the interstate. It should be noted that Peloski had a criminally suspended license in Vermont. Peloski was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for driving with a suspened license.
• At about 10:29 p.m., the Vermont State Police were called to respond to a residence on Fisher Hill Road in Grafton for a suspicious call. During the course of the investigation, Brian Baldacchino, 35, of Grafton, was found to have committed two separate violations of second degree aggravated domestic assault, as well as interference with access to emergency services. Baldacchino was arrested and processed for the offenses. He was ordered to be held without bail and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
May 15• About 6:39 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a facility on Canal Street for a report of a subject trespassing, refusing to leave, and creating a disturbance at the property. Investigation revealed that the subject, identified as Kyle J. Hamilton, 22, of Newfane, was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by being on the property. He had also been previously trespassed from the location. Hamilton was arrested, and lodged in lieu of bail. He was ordered to appear in court.