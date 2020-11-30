All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 14
• At about 11:23 p.m. the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Jason Braasch of Calais, a fugitive of justice, and Tyrone Pinder of Berlin, who had an active Vermont arrest warrant. One of the officers on duty observed a moving violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The subsequent investigation found two of the three occupants of the vehicle had active arrest warrants. Braasch was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. Braasch was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail. Pinder was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. Pinder was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Nov. 21
• At about 1:17 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Joseph Critchfield, 38, of Bellows Falls. Officers on duty made contact with Critchfield on Williams Street and it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division. Critchfield was ultimately placed under arrest and was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Critchfield was released and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 22
• At about 3:44 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a parking lot on Marlboro Road for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The person and vehicle were located and the owner and operator was identified as Steven C. Hull, 52, of Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hull was in possession of 164 bags of fentanyl and was also in possession of cocaine. It was also discovered that Hull had been driving under the influence of drugs. Hull was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted and photographed. He was issued a citation and released, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 24
• At about noon, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Main Street for a report of vandalism. It was reported that someone threw several Christmas wreaths onto Main Street. It was reported later the same individual was now throwing several Christmas wreaths over the bridge into the Whetstone brook. Upon further investigation it was found that Jennifer Bido, 36, of Brattleboro, had taken several Christmas wreaths and threw them over the Kyler Gilbert Memorial Bridge. Bido destroyed several Christmas wreaths that needed to be replaced. Bido was issued a citation for unlawful mischief and is to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 25
• The Bellows Falls Police Department is investigating an untimely death reported Nov. 25 at a residence in Bellows Falls. First responders were called at about 11:49 a.m. to investigate a report of a female down and unresponsive in an apartment, located at 9 Pine St. First responders located an adult female, unresponsive, in the apartment. EMS/Police provided emergency care to the female. However, all lifesaving means were ineffective, and the female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death investigation is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Bellows Falls Police Department are investigating the incident. The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim was identified as, Elizabeth Swartz, 67. Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Bellows Falls Police Department at 802-463-1234. No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.