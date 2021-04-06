All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 20
• At about 3:10 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in Stoddard, N.H. Raymond Monty, 31, of Bellows Falls, was arrested for driving after revocation/suspension.
March 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department was made aware of a possible sexual assault on a child. After an investigation, police arrested Jordan Chapman, 33, of Brattleboro, on March 31. Chapman was ordered held $25,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court that day.
March 27
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to several violations on Interstate 91 southbound in the area of Exit 3. Upon speaking with the operator, Alicia Simonds, 30, of Brattleboro, officers observed indicators of impairment. Further investigation lead to Simonds being placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Officers were also informed that Simonds currently had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from driving unless she had a valid operator’s license. Simonds’ license was suspended at the time of the incident. Simonds was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was processed, and released on a citation for DUI and contempt of court. Simonds was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
March 30
• At about 4:55 p.m., Vermont State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. The vehicle at fault for the crash did not stop and continued traveling north toward Springfield. Springfield Police and State Police were able to make contact with that vehicle, operated by James Matthews, 26, of Claremont, N.H., near the intersection of Route 11 in Springfield. Investigation revealed Matthews was aware he struck another vehicle, and was under the influence of intoxicants. Matthews was arrested for suspicion of DUI and LSA. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above stated charges.
April 2
• At about 9:30 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. State Police identified the operator as Arthur Madore Jr., 62, of Bellows Falls. An investigation determined that Madore Jr. showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Madore Jr. was transported to Westminster State Police Barracks and processed. He was later released with a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
April 4
• At 12:50 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department took into custody Ralphie Garcia, 25, of Brattleboro, on an arrest warrant.