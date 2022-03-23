All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 20• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a reported suspicious complaint. Subsequent investigation found that Joseph Pasquino, 36, of Brattleboro, had committed retail theft and disorderly conduct while at a local store. Officers were able to locate Pasquino at a separate business on Main Street. Pasquino was found to have committed retail theft while at the second business as well. Pasquino was placed under arrest and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 25• The Brattleboro Police Department was at an establishment on South Main Street for an unrelated reason, when officers were approached by a female. She reported that she had just been sexually assaulted. A detective responded to the scene and started the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Kevin Cameron, 56, of Brattleboro, was arrested for sexual assault. He was held without bail.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence on Wantastiquet Drive. Investigation revealed that Nicholas Prue, 36, of Brattleboro, was driving under the influence and was violating his court ordered conditions. He was issued a citation to appear before the court at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI and contempt of court.
Feb. 27• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Elliot Street for a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigation revealed that Matthew Montgomery, 42, of Brattleboro, had placed another person in imminent fear of harm. He was arrested and ordered to appear before court the following day to answer to the charge of domestic assault then released.
March 1• At 9:30 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department was conducting a routine patrol in the area of Flat Street. It was determined that Adam Bryant, 29, of Brattleboro, had in his possession four bags of suspected fentanyl. Bryant was arrested on the warrant and lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department where he was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 11:59 p.m., Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was notified of a stolen kitten in Londonderry. Further investigation led the troopers to believe the complainant, Alysha Devoe, 20, of Londonderry, had reported a false incident and neglected the animal. Devoe was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of providing false information to law enforcement and animal cruelty.
March 5• At approximately 1:04 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kathryn M. Peloski, 29, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence. An officer observed a motor vehicle violation on Westminster Street on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Peloski. The officer caught up to and ultimately stopped the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. After meeting with Peloski, the officer observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and at the conclusion of the tests Peloski was arrested for DUI. Peloski was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing, and was issued a citation to appear in court for DUI (second offense).
March 6• At about 1:35 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Garfield Drive for a report of a subject that was out of control. The subject was identified as Casey O’Brien, 22, of Brattleboro. It was learned that O’Brien had an active warrant for his arrest in Vermont. When officers attempted to arrest O’Brien for the warrant, O’Brien immediately began to resist their efforts. O’Brien fought with officers until he was ultimately taken into custody. O’Brien was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was held in lieu of $400 bail. O’Brien was scheduled to appear in court the next day to answer to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
March 7• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to a violation. The operator, Nathan Barnard, 45, of Vernon, was found to be violating his court ordered conditions of release. Barnard was issued a citation for contempt of court, and will appear in court at a later date.
March 9• At 7:59 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a car accident on Fort Bridgeman Road in Vernon. The driver, Andrew White, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. VSP transported him to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.
March 11• At approximately 12:37 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested John H. Blair Jr, 36, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence and negligent operation. An officer observed several motor vehicle violations on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Blair. The officer caught up to and ultimately stopped the vehicle on Wells Street. After meeting with Blair, the officer observed signs of impairment. Blair refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Blair was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of DUI and negligent operation.
• At about 2:30 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a citizen dispute at a residence on Clark Street. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bernard D. Jacobs, 40, of Brattleboro, assaulted and strangled a woman that he was romantically involved with. Jacobs was not located during the officer’s initial response to the residence. No one sought immediate medical attention as a result of this incident. Thereafter, officers were called back to the residence because Jacobs had returned. Jacobs was arrested, but physically fought with police on scene before eventually being taken into custody. Jacobs was transported to the department, and was ordered held without bail. Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court on March 14 to face the charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
March 12• The Brattleboro Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle, and contacted the occupants. The passenger, Matthew Carr, 29, of Vermont, was found to have an instate warrant, and was placed under arrest. A search of the car was conducted, and Carr was further found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of suspected cocaine. Carr was issued a citation for possession, and will appear in court at a later date.
March 14• At approximately 4:24 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Gates, 22, of Stony Brook, N.Y., after the vehicle he was operating was observed traveling south near the Welcome Center at 104 mph in the posted 65-mph speed zone. Gates was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
March 16• At approximately 11:45 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence in Westminster, reporting an assault. Investigation determined that Robert Greenwood, 24, of Springfield, assaulted a family friend at the residence. Greenwood was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Greenwood was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of simple assault.
• At about 2:47 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Street for a report of violation of conditions of release. Officers arrived and located Eric Cadieux, 41, of Brattleboro. After an investigation it was determined that Cadieux had committed the offense of contempt of court. Cadieux was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Cadieux was ordered held on $200 and was scheduled to appear in court the following day.
March 18• At about midnight, a trooper with Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on Putney Road/Route 5 for a motor vehicle violation. The trooper identified the operator as Erik Boucher, 33, of Keene, N.H. Investigation determined that Boucher was operating under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Brattleboro Police Station for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 5:46 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call about a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the area of Vermont Route 30 and Cross Street in Newfane. Upon arrival, troopers spoke with the operator, Michael Mazzella, 28, of Wilmington, who displayed signs of alcohol and drug impairment. He was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and was transported for processing. During a search of his person, a misdemeanor amount of heroin was located. Mazzella was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a future date to answer to the charges of DUI (second offense) and possession of heroin.
March 20• On Nov. 15, 2021, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding Daniel A. Zimmer, 49, of Saxtons River, allegedly violating conditions of release from an aggravated domestic assault charge in March 2019, and prior violation of conditions of release charge in July 2019. Investigation revealed that Zimmer had violated the two sets of previously set conditions by attempting contact with the victim. Zimmer was arrested on March 20 charged with violating conditions of release. Zimmer was ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer the charge.
March 21• At approximately 6:11 p.m., Keene (N.H.) Police arrested Megan Michelle Lorentzen, 23, of Bellows Falls, for DUI impairment following a traffic stop on Island Street and West Street.