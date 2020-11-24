All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 6
• On Nov. 1, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department began an investigation into a reported assault in the High Grove parking lot. As a result, Kristian Dubois, 32, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody on an active warrant. Dubois was also cited with petit larceny.
• At 7 p.m., officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a motorcycle versus SUV crash on Putney Road. As a result, Charles Z. Clayton, 39, of Williamsville, was arrested and cited with driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license and possession of illegal drugs.
Nov. 9
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department took into custody Buck Mitchell, 28, of Brattleboro, on an active arrest warrant.
Nov. 11
• At about 6:40 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious male sleeping in a vehicle off Westgate Drive in Brattleboro. The male was identified as Christopher Baxter, 31, of Brattleboro. Investigation revealed that Baxter was in possession of crack cocaine. A search incident to arrest yielded additional powder cocaine. Baxter was taken into custody and later released on court ordered conditions and to appear in court the next day to answer to the charges of possession of cocaine and criminal contempt.
Nov. 12
• The Vermont State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that damaged the Dummerston Covered Bridge sometime between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told troopers the top of a box truck hit the bridge. The box truck was described as having orange, red and green colors on its side, bearing Pennsylvania license plates. A witness believed the truck belonged to a cleaning company. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo at 802-722-4600 or via email at eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. Tips can also be left anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
• At about 3:50 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a reported family fight. Upon arrival officers met with a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Johnathan Vanalstyne, 28, of Bellows Falls, had become angry with her, and had taken and broken several of her possessions. Vanalstyne was later located, and subsequent investigation led to him being issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief. Vanalstyne is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 13
• The Brattleboro Police Department arrested Timothy J. Destromp, 53, of Brattleboro, for violating his court ordered conditions of release. Through investigation it was discovered that Destromp had contact with a female subject which was prohibited per his conditions of release. Destromp was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted, photographed, held on $200 cash bail, issued conditions of release and was ordered to appear in court three days later.
Nov. 15
• At about 5:20 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a man who was intoxicated and throwing items and damaging property in Westminster. Troopers were told the man had left the building and struck a parked vehicle while leaving. The driver, Johnathon Kinney, 32, of Saxtons River, was located driving on Route 121 later that morning and, upon being signaled to stop, made a U-turn and attempted to flee in the opposite direction. Kinney then pulled onto a side road off Route 121 and stopped his vehicle. Kinney was arrested and cited with driving under the influence, test refusal, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, eluding a police officer, unlawful trespass, violation of conditions of release, negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 16
• Over the past several months, the Brattleboro Police Department has received numerous complaints in regards to drug activity stemming from a house on Western Avenue. On Nov. 16, police were monitoring this house when they observed a vehicle leave the residence. The vehicle acted in a highly suspicious manner, acting in a manner consistent with attempting to avoid police conduct. Due to the actions of the operator, along with prior knowledge of the situation that the officer had, reasonable suspicion that illegal activity was present, and officers conducted a motor vehicle stop to investigate. The operator, Philip H. Patoine, 34, of Brattleboro, provided a false name to law enforcement. Investigation revealed that Patoine’s license was criminally suspended. Investigation also revealed that Patoine, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm. Patoine was placed under arrest, and the vehicle seized in order to apply for a search warrant. Patoine was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. From there he was released on a citation for driving with a suspended license, providing false information to law enforcement and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.
Nov. 17
• At about 8:03 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department located a motor vehicle on Western Avenue that appeared to have been involved in a motor vehicle crash. The vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage with smoke coming from the engine compartment. The vehicle was unoccupied. Witnesses in the area advised the vehicle was just parked on the side of the roadway and the female operator crossed the street and went into a nearby residence. A short time later, the female operator returned to her vehicle; she was identified as Jillian N. Taylor, 37, of Bellows Falls. A check of Taylor’s motor vehicle records showed her license was criminally suspended. Taylor made arrangements to have her vehicle removed from the scene and she was taken into custody. Taylor was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where she was processed for the incident. She was released on citation to appear in court at a later date.