All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 10
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Maplewood Drive for the report of an altercation. As a result, Jeremy M. Bertolini, 33, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with two counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of domestic assault and four counts of criminal contempt.
Dec. 12
• At 3:30 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Route 5 in Westminster. As a result, Nathan Bushee, 23, of Saxton’s River, was arrested and cited with driving under the influence, using a mobile device while driving and crossing the centerline.
Dec. 13
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Birge Street for the report of an altercation. As a result, Kristeen Berube, 32, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with domestic assault.
Dec. 14
• Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating a reported road rage incident that occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 26 on Westminster West Road in Putney. The VSP received a report from an 18-year-old woman that she was driving behind a silver Ford pick-up truck with a “Trump” flag affixed to the cargo area of the truck. The woman told troopers the operator of the truck stopped his vehicle and he and his passenger reportedly got out of the truck to verbal accost the female operator and her juvenile passenger, while preventing them from leaving the area. The driver and his male passenger were both fully dressed in hunting camouflage, described as having brown hair, standing approximately 5’09” to 6 feet tall. One of the men was clean shaven and the other had neatly trimmed facial hair. Both appeared to be late 20s to early 30. Neither the female driver nor her passenger were able to obtain a photograph of the vehicle, but did obtain a possible partial plate of 774. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information is urged to contact Vermont State Trooper Marie Beland 802=722-4600.