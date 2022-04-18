All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 4
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on Putney Road for a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigation revealed that Zackary Belmore, 20, of Brattleboro, had assaulted and caused fear in an intimate partner. It was also discovered that Belmore had broken into the person’s room causing damage and stole items while there. The person did not seek medical treatment for their injuries. Belmore was arrested and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was held on bail. Belmore was ordered to appear in court the next day to answer to the charges of burglary, domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
April 7
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed that Destiney Jones, 30, of Brattleboro, and Kelby Felumb, 32, of Brattleboro, were on property that they had previously been trespassed from. It was also found that both were violating court ordered conditions by being on the property. Both were located nearby, and issued citations for unlawful trespass and contempt of court. Both were scheduled to appear in court on April 19.
April 10
• At approximately 1:36 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hadley Street for a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Tasha C. Benware, 36, of Brattleboro. Benware’s license was discovered to be criminally suspended in the state of Vermont and it was discovered that she also had three active arrest warrants issued by the Vermont Superior Court. Benware was arrested and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of driving with a criminally suspended license. Benware was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was lodged in lieu of $600 bail.
April 12
• At approximately 12:51 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police served a temporary relief from abuse order to Nicholas Norton, 20, of Putney, by hand at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Further investigation revealed that Norton had an active arrest warrant. Norton was taken into custody and was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Norton was lodged on his arrest warrant and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division.
April 13
• At about 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 12, an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Rockingham Street. The operator was identified as Timothy Carleton, 28, of Bellows Falls. It was discovered that Carleton had an active arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division with bail set at $200. Carleton was arrested and placed in the police cruiser for transport to the BFPD for processing. Officers developed probable cause that there were illegal drugs inside of the vehicle which Carleton had been driving, and it was ultimately seized and brought to the BFPD until a search warrant was obtained. A search of the vehicle revealed cocaine inside of the vehicle. Officers attempted to locate Carleton to issue him a citation to appear to answer to the new charge, however, were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant was obtained for Carleton’s arrest for the new charge of possession of cocaine. On April 13, at approximately 2:31 a.m., officers located Carleton walking on Atkinson Street. Carleton was taken into custody and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail. Carleton was additionally cited to appear in court to answer to the new charge of possession of cocaine. Additional charges are forthcoming.
April 14
• At about 2:17 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 91 south at mile marker 35 in Rockingham. Upon arrival, it was observed the tractor trailer was across both travel lanes. Investigation into the crash revealed the tractor trailer was traveling on the on-ramp for Exit 6 southbound. The vehicle was traveling with a full load and the load shifted, causing the trailer and truck to turn over. The vehicle slid across both lanes of travel and came to a position of rest on its driver side. Interstate 91 south was closed for an extended period of time to remove the vehicle and clean up spilled fluids. Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Rockingham Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance, and SG Reeds trucking service. The operator, Lakpa Tamang, 31, of Springfield, Mass., was treated for minor arm injuries.