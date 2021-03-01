All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 6
• At about 9:56 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were investigating a theft from a motor vehicle from a business on Putney Road. Subsequent investigation revealed Buck Mitchell, 29, of Brattleboro, violated his conditions of release by being out during his designated curfew hours. On Feb. 27, at about 9:08 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a welfare check on Mitchell. While responding to the welfare check, the officers were informed Mitchell may have in his possession stolen items from Chesterfield, N.H. Subsequent investigation revealed Mitchell again violated his conditions of release by leaving Windham County, and was in possession of stolen items and stolen prescription medication. Mitchell was arrested and scheduled to appear in court.
Feb. 13
• At about 5:50 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a business on Putney Road for a theft complaint. Upon arrival the officers met with staff and James R. Owens, 35, of Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation revealed that Owens had stolen items from the store before being detained by staff. Owens was issued a citation for retail theft, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 17
• While on patrol on Putney Road, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department observed a vehicle with three flat tires, traveling south in the north bound lane. The vehicle was observed passing other vehicles in the south bound lane and forcing the north bound traffic onto the shoulder of the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hunter Davis, 19, of Keene, N.H., had fled from Chesterfield Police Department and cross the border of Chesterfield into Brattleboro. Davis then went off the road, crashed into road signs and flattened his tires before encountering the Brattleboro Police Department officers. Davis was later cited and charged with negligent operation. Davis will appear in Windham Superior Court, Family Division.