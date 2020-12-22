All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 14
• At 2.52 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Vaine Jr., 24, of Putney for driving while suspended after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
• At 4:35 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after observing the vehicle the juvenile was operating traveling at 97 miles per hour in the posted 65-mph zone. The juvenile was released on a Juvenile Citation into the Windsor Superior Court, Family Division at a later date.
Dec. 16
• At about 9:30 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Hutchins, 33, of Kingston, N.Y., after observing the vehicle Hutchins was operating traveling at 70 miles per hour in the posted 35-mph zone. Hutchins was released on citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Dec. 19
• At about 1:30 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash into a tree on the side of Vermont Route 100 near Fuller Hill Road. Troopers responded and upon arrival the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Ram, had no people with it. The vehicle appeared to have traveled off the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree. Upon further investigation Troopers discovered Nicholas Dix, 26, of Wilmington, had been operating the vehicle. After locating Dix, troopers discovered he was impaired at the time of the crash. Dix was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of conditions of release. Dix was issued a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department and Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Upper Forest Street. Upon arrival, officers saw many neighbors in the street and a victim needed help at a nearby home. The victim said Christopher Timmons, 25, of Brattleboro, was inside the home, high on drugs, and bleeding from an injury that was self-inflicted. Officers located Timmons in the residence and needed to use force to get him to become compliant. Timmons was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The victim in the case did not require medical attention. Timmons was later issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault and possession of LSD. Timmons was then released.