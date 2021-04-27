All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 6
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop for several moving violations. During the course of investigation, probable cause was developed that criminal activity in regards to drugs was transpiring within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine was located. The operator, Christopher Baxter, 31, of Brattleboro, was issued a citation for possession. Baxter will appear in court at a later date.
April 23
• At about 4 p.m. on Route 30 in Townshend, the Vermont State Police received a verbal complaint regarding a black Toyota Rav4. Troopers observed the vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop. Upon approach of the vehicle, troopers determined Josiah Rouleau, 22, of Jamaica, to be the operator. Upon further investigation, troopers determined Rouleau was impaired and subsequently arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence. Rouleau was transported to the Winhall Police Department for processing and was released to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 6:20 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle complaint on Route 9 in Woodford near the Woodford General Store. Subsequent investigation revealed that John Rose, 74, of Bennington, had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner and caused bodily harm to a passenger in the vehicle. Rose was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Rose was then released on citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of simple assault and negligent operation.