All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 2
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Ryan McGrath, 31, of Winchester, N.H., for the offense of reckless operation.
June 4
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Christopher Hall, 21, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of unregistered vehicle.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Theresa Morse, 48, of Winchester, N.H., for two outstanding warrants.
June 5
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Amanda Lane, 31, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of domestic violence - criminal mischief.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Deborah Racine, 64, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of operating a vehicle after suspension.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Kaitlyn Wilkinson, 22, of Hinsdale, N.H., for driving under the influence.
June 7
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Lorraine Dellasanta, 71, of Jaffery, N.H., for the offense of operating a vehicle after suspension.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Scott Tommila, 37, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of domestic violence - assault.
June 9
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Wilbur Nicholas, 40, of Winchester, N.H., for the offense of aggravated driving under the influence and operating a vehicle after suspension.
June 10
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Brenda Mecheski, 55, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of driving under the influence.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Jennifer Stevens, 36, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of providing a false report to law enforcement.
June 12
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Donald Sargent, 41, of Ashuelot, N.H., for driving under the influence.
June 13
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Antonio Bartolan, 25, of Turners Falls, Mass., for the offense of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Stephen Howe, 62, of Hinsdale, N.H. for the offense of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
June 14
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Misty Hatfield, 46, of Brattleboro, Vt., for the offense of operating a vehicle without a valid License.
June 15
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Jordan Treston, 21, of Brattleboro, Vt., for the offense of operating a vehicle after suspension.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Amanda Stockwell, 37, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offense of operating a vehicle after suspension and an outstanding arrest warrant.
June 16
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Adam Gundry, 28, of Keene, N.H., for the offense of issuing bad checks.
June 20
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Anthony Zumbruski, 43, of Guilford, Vt., for the violation of a town ordinance.
June 23
• Bruce Lachance, 57, of Brattleboro, flagged down the Brattleboro Police Department to report an assault. Lachance advised that a male had threatened him with a knife. He advised this took place at an apartment complex on Putney Road. Police spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance. After investigation, it was determined that Lachance had harassed the male, attempted to cause bodily harm to the male, and the male had brandished a weapon in self defense and had not caused any injuries with it. Lachance was issued a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct, and will appear in court at a later date.
June 24
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on High Street for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Matthew Soubble, 54, of Brattleboro, struck another male. No one was treated for their injuries. Soubble was issued a citation for simple assault, and will appear in court at a later date.
June 25
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Chris Hall, 21, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offenses of conduct after an accident, criminal mischief and operating a vehicle after suspension.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested James Marciano, 42, of Hinsdale, N.H., for the offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Jocelyn Mitchell, 28, of Brattleboro, Vt., for driving under the influence.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Michael Vorce, 33, of Winchester, N.H., for the offense of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
June 26
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Benjamin Stone, 20, of West Townshend, Vt., for the offenses of operating a vehicle after suspension and unlawful possession of alcohol.
June 28
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department summoned Bahri Bakiu, 39, of Greenfield, Mass., for the offense of willful concealment.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department arrested Tyson Filgate, 37, of Hinsdale, N.H., for driving under the influence.
July 1
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 northbound for a motor vehicle violation. Police, during the stop, developed probable cause that the occupants, Christopher Burns, 51, of Fair Haven, and William Coleman, 25, of Winhall, were conducting illegal activity in relation to drugs. A search of the car was conducted, and officers located 360 bags of fentanyl in a hidden compartment. Both Burns and Coleman were placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There they were processed, and released on citations. Burns and Coleman will appear in court at a later date to answer the charges of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl into the state.
July 7
• At about 1:01 a.m. at a campsite at 93 Tenting Lane in Thetford, Vermont State Troopers responded to a complaint that Lyman Bruce, 53, of Brattleboro, was in violation of court conditions of release. Further investigation revealed Bruce had two active arrest warrants. Bruce was arrested and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on account of the warrants.
• At about 6:52 p.m., Vermont State Police Troopers observed a vehicle commit multiple violations on Interstate 91 traveling north near Exit 1. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and through investigation determined the operator, Philip Roy, 24, of Springfield, Mass., was impaired while operating a motor vehicle. The operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI and refused to provide an evidentiary test. He was cited to appear in court at a later date.
• The Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Ashley Dawn Trevorrow, 33, of Bellows Falls, Vt., for willful concealment.
July 9
• At 3 p.m., Troopers from Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen boat at the Putney Rowing Club boat house on Putney Landing Road in Putney. Through investigation, it was determined one of the boat houses on the property was broken into and a rowing boat (scull) was taken. The boat taken is a single seat with the sliding seat missing, and may have the words “KINGFISHER” on the side in white lettering. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the boat is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.