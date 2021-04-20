All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 1
• At 10:41 a.m., Brattleboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a theft complaint at a hotel on Canal Street. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Brandon Wong, 27, of Bennington, committed the offense of petit larceny. Wong was trespassed from the property and released on citation to appear in court at a later date.
April 3
• At approximately 1:45 a.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in Keene, N.H. As a result, Geonna Wilson, 26, of Brattleboro, was charged with DUI — greater than .08.
• At approximately 8 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-89 south in Bow, N.H. As a result, Charles Lang, 26, of Guilford, Vermont was charged with operating without a valid license, and speeding.
April 4
• In the early morning hours, the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road due to an equipment violation. Subsequent investigation lead police to believe that activity related to drugs was being conducted within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed that Daniel Reddan, 38, of Brattleboro, was in possession of a large amount of Gabapentin, a drug available by prescription only and a common cut agent for heroin. Reddan was issued a citation for possession and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
April 7
• At about 10:20 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Canal Street for a vehicle parked with an unconscious male inside. Subsequent investigation revealed Derek Heckett, 29, of St. Johnsbury, violated his conditions of release by being in the same location of a person he was not supposed to have contact with. Heckett was also wanted on five different warrants from Caledonia, Washington, and Orange counties. Hecket was held without bail for one of the warrants and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
April 8
At about 9:52 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Ashley M. Cloutier, 29, of Westminster, for driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of conditions of release. Cloutier’s vehicle was seen driving south on Atkinson Street and Westminster Street when the officer observed a motor vehicle violation. The officer caught up to the vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster and conducted a traffic stop. After identifying the operator as Cloutier, it was discovered that her license was criminally suspended and she had active conditions of release which she had violated. Cloutier was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Cloutier was ultimately released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 9 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on High Street in Hinsdale, N.H. As a result, Kyle Shippa, 24, of Hinsdale, was charged with DUI — impairment.
April 9• At about 1 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a Canal Street business. Subsequent investigation showed that James Douglas Jr., 31, of Brattleboro, had attempted to steal from a 25-year-old male, causing a physical altercation. The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported, while Douglas was transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained. Douglas was issued a citation and conditions of release and released to the care of hospital staff. Douglas was cited to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of assault and robbery.
• At about 3:37 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Travis B.R. Morcom, 20, of Newport, N.H., for domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Officers responded to a residence on Russell Street after receiving a report of an altercation. As a result of the investigation, Morcom was arrested for the listed charges. Morcom was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion of processing Morcom was issued a citation to appear in court that day and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 bail.