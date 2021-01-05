All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 18• At about 7:27 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an inn on Putney Road for a report of an assault. Officers located the suspect and the victim and obtained statements. The suspect was identified as Justin E. Clough, 41, of Brattleboro. Further investigation revealed that Clough had assaulted the victim. No life threatening injuries were sustained. Clough was issued a citation for simple assault and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 23• At 11:36 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a grocery store for a report of a shoplifting incident. The store employee who reported the incident advised the female shoplifter had since left the scene and provided a vehicle description and registration number. Officers made contact with the complainant who advised they had recovered the stolen merchandise. The store provided the security video of the incident and a receipt showing the value for the stolen items. The vehicle was located by a member of the Windham County Sheriff’s Office and the female was identified as Jodi L. Ecklund, 38, of Newfane. Ecklund was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 24• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Landmark Hill Drive for a report of a male, Corey Hale, 34, of Brattleboro, who was threatening a resident there after they caught him urinating in public. While on the way to the incident, police were then advised that Hale and another male were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot. Officers arrived on scene, and Hale became physically aggressive towards officers. After an investigation, Hale was issued a citation for one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of aggravated disorderly conduct. Hale will appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department, received information there was a possible operator of a vehicle driving while under the influence who had crashed into another vehicle on Black Mountain Road. The officers found the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Black Mountain Road. Subsequent investigation revealed John Whelan, 71, of Dummerston, the operator of the vehicle, was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and left the scene of an accident without providing his information.Whelan was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 25• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Flat Street in Brattleboro for a report of a male assaulting a female. Subsequent investigation revealed Robert Covey, 60, of Brattleboro, had committed the offense of simple assault when he kicked and elbowed a female that day. The female suffered a minor injury and was not transported to the hospital. Covey was cited for simple assault and will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 27• At 3:42 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a motel on Putney Road for a threatening complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Cecelia M. Brooner, 23, of Brattleboro, violated her court ordered conditions of release in that she had contact with a male that she was not allowed to. Brooner was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where she was processed, temporarily lodged, issued a citation and conditions, and released. Brooner was ordered to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 28• At about 4:40 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department was alerted to a robbery at a Canal Street business. Responding officers were told that the suspect claimed to have a weapon and that he had fled on foot. A description of the suspect was given and a short time later, officers were able to locate him at another nearby business. The suspect was identified as Korbyn Bacon, 25, of Bellows Falls, and he was taken into custody without incident. A search ended in locating stolen items but no weapon. Investigation showed that Bacon intimidated a female victim before stealing items within her possession. The victim was not physically injured. Bacon was also found to have an active Vermont arrest warrant. The warrant was issued when Bacon absconded from corrections custody while on probation stemming from a prior conviction of assault and robbery. Bacon was held in lieu of bail and was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 29• At 5:16 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Canal Street for a defective equipment violation. The operator was identified as Cara L. Rodrigues, 30, of Wardsboro. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Rodrigues’ driver’s license was criminally suspended. It was also discovered that Rodrigues violated her court ordered conditions of release in that she operated a motor vehicle when she was ordered not to. Rodrigues was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where she was fingerprinted and photographed. Rodrigues was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
• Ashley Beauchesne, 26, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after the vehicle she was operating was observed traveling 61 miles per hour in the posted 30 MPH zone on Chester Road in Grafton. She was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and a ticket for the civil speeding violation.
Dec. 31• At about 4 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department arrested Christopher A. Baxter, 31, of Brattleboro, on an active Vermont arrest warrant. During a search of his person incident to arrest, Baxter was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl. Baxter was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted, photographed and lodged in lieu of $1,000 cash bail for the arrest warrant. Baxter was scheduled to appear in court that day for the warrant and issued a citation to appear in court later for the possession of fentanyl.
•Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department observed a vehicle with a license plate affixed to it that was not on file. Furthermore, police had observed John D. Mudge, 41, of Brattleboro, operating the vehicle. Police knew that Mudge currently has a criminally suspended license in Vermont. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Exit 3, and contacted Mudge. Mudge was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on a citation. Mudge will appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 1• At 3:28 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that was weaving all over the roadway on Interstate 91, had struck a guardrail and continued on. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks observed a vehicle matching the provided description and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Troopers observed signs of impairment and upon further investigation placed Nolen Donovan, 21, of Rockingham, under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Donovan was transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and released. Donovan was cited to appear in court at a later date.
• At 8:11 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a complaint regarding a burglary at a residence on Stephenson Curve in Townshend. An investigation revealed that Sarah Peck, 36, of Townshend, unlawfully entered a family member’s residence, stole multiple valuables and operated their vehicle without permission. Peck was later located at her residence on Route 30 in Townshend. The stolen property was located and Peck was taken into custody. She was processed and released with a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 2• Just after midnight, the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned parent requesting a welfare check on their child at a residence in Newfane. State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Orin A. Knapp, 30, of Newfane, physically assaulted another household member. Knapp was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Knapp was later released with a criminal citation to appear in court and issued conditions of release.