All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 13
• At 12:04 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Ryan J. Goodrich, 36, of Putney, for driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of conditions of release. Goodrich’s vehicle was stopped on Rockingham Street when an officer observed a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that his license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. It was also discovered that Goodrich was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Goodrich was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Goodrich was ultimately released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division a ta later date.
June 3
• At just past midnight, a New Hampshire State Trooper conducted a motor vehicles stop on Main Street in Keene. As a result, Aaron Pierce, 27, of Putney, was cited with aggravated DUI.
June 4
• At approximately 8:30 p.m., Vermont State troopers initiated a traffic stop on I-91 northbound near milemarker 21.6 in Putney for a marked lanes violation. Upon approaching the vehicle troopers identified the operator as Roderick Lawrence, 74, of Grafton. Subsequent investigation revealed Lawrence was impaired and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Lawrence was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Lawrence was issued a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
• At 8:53 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling south on I-91, near mile marker 37 in Rockingham. The operator of the vehicle was determined to be speeding and failing to maintain the lane of travel. After stopping the vehicle, trooper’s observed a used, glass stem “crack pipe” in plain view, as well as loose crack cocaine on the operator’s lap. The operator, Michael Augustinowicz, 58, of Springfield, was screened for impairment and subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs #3. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine was located. Augustinowicz was processed for the offenses of DUI #3 and possession of crack cocaine. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
• At 9:05 p.m., a trooper with the Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 in Rockingham at a high rate of speed. As the trooper caught up to the vehicle, it passed another vehicle in the merging area entering an active work zone. The vehicle was captured on radar at 99 mph in a posted 55-mph zone. The operator was identified as Bret Ellis, 23, of Claremont, NH. Ellis was arrested and cited to appear in Windham County Criminal Court at a later date to answer to the charges of negligent operation and excessive speed.
June 6
• At approximately 8 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call that a thief had stolen copper metal from Al Jeffers and Sons, in Townshend. The complainant advised he had tracked the metal and person of interest. The person of interest was known to be on Dorset Hill Road, in the town of Dorset, in a 2018 Subaru Outback. Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks investigated and detained Chaz Soboleski, 28, of Rockingham, and subsequently found the stolen copper metal. Soboleski was arrested and processed at the Shaftsbury barracks. Soboleski was scheduled to appear at Windham County Criminal Court to answer to the charge of grand larceny.