All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 24
• At 11:56 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Bellows Falls for a reported disturbance. After an investigation, Alias Hazen-Foster, 25, of Bellows Falls, was arrested for domestic assault committed in front of a child. Hazen-Foster was cited to appear in court on Sept. 27 to answer the charge, and released.
Sept. 26
• At approximately 7:50 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Lawrence Hill Road in Vernon, reporting a family fight. Vermont State Police responded and determined that Markus Fredell, 47, of Vernon, physically assaulted another family member. Fredell was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Fredell was later released with a citation and conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.
• On Sept. 26, the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to PK’s on Rockingham Street for a report that an employee had been assaulted. An investigation determined that Alias Hazen-Foster, 25, of Bellows Falls, had assaulted an employee. Several attempts to locate Hazen-Foster were unsuccessful. On Sept. 27 a search warrant was granted for Hazen-Foster’s residence on Rockingham Street. Entry was made and Alias Hazen-Foster was taken into custody. Hazen-Foster was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of $5000 bail.
Sept. 28
• At approximately 10:15 a.m. on July 25, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from H&M Auto Sales. Upon arrival at the auto shop, it was discovered the vehicle was recently returned by the individual that stole the vehicle. Investigation revealed that Jennifer Peduzzi, 51, of Vernon, was the individual who stole the vehicle and later returned it. It was learned Peduzzi had a criminally suspended driver’s license at the time the vehicle was stolen. Peduzzi was located on Sept. 28 and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County to answer to the charges of operating without owners consent, grand larceny, and criminal drivers license suspension.