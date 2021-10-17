All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 13
• At about 8:34 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a call for a theft from a Canal Street business. Investigation showed that Joseph Pasquino, 36, of Brattleboro, had taken several pieces of merchandise from the store without paying from them. Pasquino was later located and issued a citation to appear in Windham Superior Court to answer to the charge of retail theft.
Oct. 11
• At about noon, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a Putney Road business. Investigation revealed that Marriah Boyce, 22, of Guilford, had engaged in a physical altercation with a female victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries. When attempting to interview a witness, Boyce attempted to leave the scene in her vehicle, and engaged in an altercation with police. Boyce was ultimately arrested and later released on conditions to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer.
Oct. 12
• At approximately 4 a.m., troopers from Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to the report of an alarm at Richmond Auto Repair in Guilford. Upon arrival, it was determined that the business was burglarized, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers, Vermont State Police Westminster, at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
• At about 7 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob M. Topping, 25, of Jamaica for operating without a license after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
• At about 1:24 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Western Ave and Guilford Street for a citizens assist. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined Spencer Matthews, 24, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of false alarms. Matthews was taken into custody and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Matthews was ordered held on $200 bail and was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Oct. 14
• At about 6:55 a.m., Breige Reilly, 32, of Charlestown, N.H., was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after Sgt. Norton observed the vehicle Reilly was operating traveling up behind him at 101 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. Visibility at the time was diminished to fog. Reilly was release on a citation to appear in the Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. She was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and excessive speed.
Oct. 15
• At about 10:57 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of stolen catalytic converters from West River Auto Parts in Londonderry. The owner of West River Auto Parts advised several vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen sometime between Oct. 11 and 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to reach out to the Westminster Barracks at 802-772-4600 or email gregory.mills@vermont.gov.
Oct. 16
• At about 9:10 p.m. at the Exit 3 off-ramp in Brattleboro, the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed David Clark, 56, of Bellows Falls, had been operating his vehicle at the time the crash occurred. Further investigation indicated Clark was under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later released on a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.