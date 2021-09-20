All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 26• At about 11:38 a.m. on Interstate 91 south in Putney, the Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call reporting a hit and run. Investigation revealed that Troy Thibodeau, 29, of Bellows Falls, crashed into another vehicle and fled from the scene. Thibodeau was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.
Sept. 3• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to an equipment violation and suspicious activity. One of the passengers, Debra Bemis, 47, of Brattleboro, was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of heroin. Bemis was issued a citation for possession and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Sept. 4• At about 10:30 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested David J. Greenier, 28, of Rockingham, Vermont for violating conditions of release. Officers responded to assist Golden Cross Ambulance at a medical emergency that they were responding to. Upon arrival, an officer determined Greenier’s identity and learned that he had an active instate arrest warrant, issued by the Vermont Superior Court – Washington Unit. It was also determined that Greenier had active conditions of release that he was in violation of. Greenier was arrested and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department where he was was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the arrest warrant as well as the new charge of VCR. Greenier was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged in lieu of $200 bail. The Bellows Falls Police Department thanked Golden Cross Ambulance for assistance in this matter.
Sept. 8 • The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Bridge Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, police developed probable cause that Jake Tarpley, 32, of Brattleboro, was in a business that he had previously been trespassed from. Tarpley was issued a citation for unlawful trespass and scheduled to appear in court.
Sept. 10• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash that had occurred on Route 11, at the intersection with Route 100 in Londonderry. The second vehicle in this crash was reported to have left the scene. After an investigation, Thomas F. Flaherty, 51, of Londonderry, was arrested for the offenses of crashes; duty to stop and driving while suspended. Flaherty was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Flaherty was also issued traffic tickets for stop or yield intersections: Accident resulting and operating without liability insurance.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a local business on Canal St. for a trespassing complaint. The complainant advised that Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, had been coming onto the property of a business that he had previously been trespassed from. Upon arrival, Abdul-Kareem was no longer at the business. Police located him near by on the property of another business that he had been previously trespassed from. Abdul-Kareem was issued a citation for two counts of unlawful trespass and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Sept. 12• At about 8 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a crash on US Route 5 in Guilford. Troopers were advised of possible impairment of one of the operators prior to arrival. Upon arriving troopers identified one operator as Christopher Shattuck, 33, of South Hadley, Mass. Troopers determined Shattuck to be intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and negligent operation. It was determined that Shattuck crossed the yellow center line and struck an oncoming vehicle, causing that vehicle to leave the travel portion of the road and crash into a parked van. Shattuck was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster where he was processed. Shattuck was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thelma Ward, 47, of New Haven, Conn., after she was observed traveling on North Main Street in Londonderry at 62 mph in the posted 30-mph speed zone near Hells Peak Road. She was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. She was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop due to traffic violations, along with suspicion that the operator, Chester Young, 82, of Chesterfield, N.H., was violating his court-ordered conditions of release. Police verified that Young was in contact with a female that he was not allowed to have contact with. Young was issued a citation for contempt of court and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint at a business on Main Street. Upon arrival, probable cause was developed to charge Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, with unlawful trespass. Abdul-Kareem was issued a citation for unlawful trespass and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Sept. 13• At approximately 12:38 p.m., deputies from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 100 in Londonderry for a report that the operator of a black Jeep had attempted to get an 18-year-old female to enter the Jeep by pulling along-side her and opening the passenger door. This was after the female had told the operator that she didn’t want a ride. The female in question had fled into the woods and was unharmed. The vehicle in question was described as a black Jeep with unknown New Hampshire plates. The Jeep was reported to have a dent near the driver’s-side taillight area. The vehicle was operated by a white male (unknown age), with black hair and a black beard. The operator was reported to be wearing a baseball cap with a fish on it. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the Jeep. No other reports were made about the Jeep. Anyone with information about the Jeep/Operator is encouraged to contact the Windham County Sheriff’s Office at 802-365-4942.
Sept. 15• At about 9:56 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a wrong way driver on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle stopped on the shoulder and facing the wrong direction. Troopers identified the operator as Quinton Walker-Clayton, 25, of Barre. While speaking with Walker-Clayton, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Quinton was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Sept. 17• George Heller, 33, of Brattleboro, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a suspicious person/vehicle. During contact with Heller, signs of impairment were noted. Heller was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department. He was later released on a citation for a second DUI to appear in court at a later date. Heller was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department. He was later released on a citation to appear in the court at a later date.
Sept. 18• At about 9:22 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department stopped a suspicious vehicle at the Wells Street Lot. Police arrested Joshua Scott Graves, 23, of Bellows Falls, Vt., and William Edward Lloyd, 39, of Keene, for having alcohol in open containers. Graves also was cited for being in possession of a Schedule 1 to 4 controlled drug.
Sept. 19• At about 1:31 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Tyler Hill Road in Vernon. Upon further investigation it was determined the operator, Kayla Haskins, 21, of Brattleboro, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.