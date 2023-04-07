March 23
• Brattleboro Police responded to a residence on South Street to conduct a welfare check on a female who had not been heard from. On arrival, officers located the female deceased in her room. Evidence of drug use was found on scene. This death is not considered suspicious at this time. Anyone with information related to this death is asked to call Sgt. Gregory Eaton at 802-257-7950.
March 31
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Yorkshire Circle for an untimely death. After an investigation took place it was found the death was not considered suspicious and the person had passed away due to natural circumstances.
April 6
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for an untimely death. After an investigation took place it was found the death was not considered suspicious. The decedent was transported to the Vermont Medical Examiners office and the cause of death is pending.