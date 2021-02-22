All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 13• At approximately 10:50 p.m., Bellows Falls Police stopped a vehicle being operated by Cody C. Loewe, 29, of Bellows Falls, for traffic violations. During the stop, officers observed indicators of criminal activity. Loewe was detained for the purpose of applying for a search warrant of his person. BFPD applied for and was granted a search warrant for Loewe. Execution of the search warrant yielded the following: 1000 bags of suspected heroin, approximately 2 ounces of crack cocaine. Loewe was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin; possession of crack cocaine-greater than an ounce; and transportation into the state. He was ordered held on $5,000 cash or surety bond with conditions. Loewe was also on parole in the state of Vermont for unrelated offenses. He was held on a probation and parole detainer with no bail.
Feb. 14• At 5:26 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Westminster Irving, for several hours. Troopers responded and discovered Nathan Kenyon, 34, of Brattleboro, sleeping in his vehicle with the driver door open. Drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view by troopers. Further investigation and a search of the vehicle located fentanyl, bath salts and other prescription medications that did not belong to him — to include Clonazepam and Viagra. Kenyon was released with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham, Criminal Division at a later date.
Feb. 15• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to call for a theft of a motor vehicle, in the Town of Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mark K. Anderson, 40, of Brattleboro, had violated his conditions of release when he had contact and harassed a female he had conditions for. The investigation revealed Anderson had attempted to make contact with the female multiple times at her place of work. Anderson also followed the female and her daughter around town multiple times. Anderson contacted the female via text messages multiple times even after the female asked him to stop. Anderson would also circle the female’s residence multiple times. Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, and contempt of court: violation of conditions of release. Anderson was held on bail and scheduled to appear in court.
Feb. 19• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a suspicious report at a business on Putney Road. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with Dillon Hall, 28, of Bennington. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hall had an active warrant for his arrest out of Bennington. Hall was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. During a search incident to arrest, officers found 30 bags of suspected heroin on Hall. Hall was lodged and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Hall was scheduled to appear in court to answer to his charge.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a suspicious report. Officers arrived to find a man who appeared to have been the victim of an assault. The man had non life threatening injuries. Officers interviewed the man who was not hospitalized. The man reported that his cell phone was stolen from his coat pocket. Hours later, the officers located the suspect, who was identified as Heather M. Cobb, 23, of Chesterfield, N.H. Cobb was arrested for domestic assault and larceny from the Person. The cell phone was found on Cobb when she was searched incident to arrest. Cobb was issued a citation and conditions and released. Cobb was scheduled to appear in court to answer to her charges.
Feb. 20• At about 7 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a 2015 BMW X3 traveling south on Vermont Route 30 in Dummerston. The operator of the vehicle displayed significant difficulty maintaining their lane of travel, traveling well under and over the speed limit and erratically braking for no apparent reason. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Route 30 in Brattleboro, near the Retreat Farm. While speaking to the operator, Yonsuk Lee, 60, of Greenwich, Conn. Troopers observed she was holding and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Lee was subsequently placed under arrest, during which she refused to exit the vehicle and resisted with Troopers. Lee was processed for negligent operation and resisting arrest. She was issued a citation for the previously mentioned violations and was given tickets and warnings for the numerous traffic violations.