Dec. 3
• At about 9:07 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Guilford Center Road in Guilford. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Brittney Clark, 22, of Newfane, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 13
• During an unrelated motor vehicle stop in Westminster in which a tow truck was removing a vehicle, a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff's Office observed a red sedan that came within less than 2 feet of hitting the tow truck operator. The deputy immediately stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Michelle Benjamin, 26, of Springfield, Vermont. The deputy learned that Benjamin’s license was criminally suspended. She was issued a ticket and released on a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date.
Dec. 21
• A deputy from the Windham County Sheriff's Office cited William Tayler, 68, of Putney, for violating conditions of release by contacting a protected party. Tayler was located at his cabin and taken into custody. Tayler was released on a flash citation to appear the next day at the Windham Superior Court.
Dec. 22
• The Brattleboro Police Department encountered Sonam Thurtop, 39, of Brattleboro, in a vehicle on Putney Road. Investigation revealed that Thurtop was impaired by alcohol. Thurtop was placed under arrest, transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, and released on a citation. Thurtop will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 25
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence off of Meadowbrook Road for a report of a woman attempting to use a knife to harm her long term partner. Investigation revealed that Dianne Horn, 50, of Brattleboro, had repeatedly attacked the person throughout the night and at one point had retrieved a knife in an effort to stab them. The victim sustained minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Horn was arrested, transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department, and released on conditions. Horn was ordered to appear in court on Dec. 27 to answer to the charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Dec. 26
• At about 5:45 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a local residence for a report of a subject violating conditions of release. The complainant reported that Dianne Horn, 50, of Brattleboro, was outside his residence attempting to gain access. Horn was previously issued conditions of release to have no contact with the complainant or be within 300 feet of his person, residence, place of employment or vehicle. Horn was located seated in a chair on the back side, exterior of the residence. She was taken into custody without further incident. Horn was ordered held on $200 bail and to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 27
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for an assault that had occurred. Investigation led to the arrest of Silas Clark, 24, of North Carolina, for aggravated assault. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Clark was ordered held on bail and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 28
• At about 2 p.m., Timothy R Evans, 57, of Londonderry, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on Route 11 in Springfield for a motor vehicle violation. During the stop it was found that Evans' privilege to operate was suspended and he had two active warrants for his arrest. Evans was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date on the driving while suspended charge. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on the two outstanding warrants.
• At about 6:14 p.m. a Vermont State Police trooper saw an oncoming vehicle drift over the centerline on Route 30 in Newfane. The trooper caught up to the car and followed it. Police saw several motor vehicle violations on Williamsville Road, including speeding and marked lanes violations. At times, the car was almost in the center of the road. Police conducted a traffic stop and screened the driver for suspicion of DUI. The operator, Christine Rausch, 48, of Jamaica, was subsequently arrested for DUI. During the attempt to take Rausch into custody, she resisted arrest. Rausch was processed and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
• At about 9:36 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. Investigation determined that Christian Edwards, 23, of Bellows Falls, was driving his 2016 Subaru Legacy when he lost control and crashed into a snowbank. Edwards did not sustain any injuries, and there was minimal vehicle damage. Police discovered that Edwards had been drinking and he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Edwards was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer for the charge.
Dec. 30
• At about 1:28 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a citizen assist request on Old River Road where the complainant was having issues with John Whitney, 68, of Rockingham, being on their property and violating court ordered conditions. Troopers were then advised Whitney was leaving the residence and going to a friend’s residence in New Hampshire. Investigation into the incident revealed Whitney was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Whitney agreed to meet with troopers in Vermont and was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• The Vermont State Police initiated a catalytic converter theft investigation in Westminster and Putney. Anyone that observed suspicious activity near D&R Son’s Auto Repair on Dec. 21 to 28 and Rod’s Mobil on Dec. 29 is asked to call the Westminster Barracks and reference case’s 21B1007639 and 21B1007650.
Dec. 31
• At about 5:18 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 12, north of the Route 101/Route 9 intersection. Upon arrival of emergency units, it was discovered at least two people were injured. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Subaru Forester operated by Anstan Rhodes, 60, of Brattleboro, Vt., was north on Route 12 when it crossed the centerline, striking a 2003 Honda Civic operated by Decker Ketola, 20, of Rindge, N.H., which had been travelling south. The Honda then crossed over the northbound lane and came to rest down the embankment off the roadway. The two passengers in the Honda were injured. One had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., while the other had serious injuries and was brought to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured. The roadway was shut down for just over three hours and there is no indication speed or alcohol/drug impairment were factors in the collision. The collision is currently under investigation by Keene Police Collision Analysis Team. If you have any information in regards to this incident, contact Lieutenant Short of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.