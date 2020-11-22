All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 20
• At about 1:54 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a call for a drug complaint on Frost Street. Brattleboro Police Officers arrived and during the investigation, Officers were given consent to search a vehicle. After the search was completed it was determined that Betty Bashaw, 54, of Brattleboro, be charged with possession of cocaine. Bashaw was released on citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 26
• At about 3:27 p.m. officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a theft complaint at a residence on Putney Road. After an investigation, t was determined that Debra Bemis, 47, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of petit larceny. Bemis was later located and released on a citation. Bemis is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 27
• At about 8:11 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Canal Street in Brattleboro. During the traffic, it was determined that Jonathan Lescord, 35, of Brattleboro, was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Lescord was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 2
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation. The passenger, James W. Crocker, 38, of Brattleboro, was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. Crocker was issued a citation for possession, and will appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Western Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Investigation revealed that Katherine Hildreth, 56, of Vermont, acted in an aggressive, disorderly manner towards another individual in a public area. Hildreth was later located, and issued a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct. Hildreth will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 4
• At just before 11 a.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in Lebanon, N.H. As a result, Sean Foster, 30, of Bellows Falls, was taken into custody and cited with driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• At about 9:29 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a local motel for a report of a theft. The victim stated that Alan Stay, 32, of Brattleboro, stole his bicycle and later sold it. Upon further investigation it was found that Stay stole the bicycle and sold it to someone else. Stay was later issued a citation for petit larceny and is to appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 5
• At about 9:30 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a gas station on Canal Street for a report of a man who may try to injure himself. Initial reports were that the man may be armed with a gun. A responding officer reported seeing the man walking into the woods, toward nearby Brattleboro Union High School. Additional officers responded and searched for the subject. Police contacted BUHS officials and advised them of the situation. After a search it was determined that the man was not in the area of BUHS. Later, officers located the subject and found that he was not armed with a gun. He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. No criminal charges have been filed related to this incident.
Nov. 6
• The Hinsdale Police Department took into custody on an arrest warrant Paige E. Gale, 23, of Putney.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Green Street for a report of an intoxicated female. Investigation revealed that the female, Kathleen Sims, 58, of Brattleboro, had caused property damage to another’s property. Sims was issued a citation for unlawful mischief. Sims will appear in court at later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a report of Brenda Graves, 38, of Brattleboro, trespassing at the business. Upon arrival Police located Graves exiting the establishment. Graves was issued a citation for unlawful trespass. Graves will appear in court a later date.
Nov. 7
• The Hinsdale Police Department arrested James L. Foley, 75, of Brattleboro, and cited him with possession of a controlled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 8
• At about 5:15 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were made aware of a possible violation of conditions happening at a business on Putney Road. Upon arrival at the business officers found Rickie A. King, 38, of Brattleboro, in contact with a woman with whom he was forbidden contact by active conditions of release. King was arrested for contempt of court, and thereafter released with a citation and conditions. King was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
• At about 5:17 p.m., Tiffany Scadding, 35, of Brattleboro, was being released from the Brattleboro Police Department. While being released it was found that Scadding was in possession of heroin. Scadding was then released on a citation for possession of heroin and transportation of regulated drugs into a place of detention. Scadding is to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop due to several motor vehicle violations. During the duration of the stop, the passenger, Tiffany Scadding, 35, of Brattleboro was arrested for a warrant out of Vermont. Probable cause was developed, and a search of the operator, Matthew Gould, 58, of Enfield, Conn., along with the vehicle, was conducted. Gould was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. Gould was issued a citation for possession, and will appear in court at a later date.
Nov. 9
• At about 7:43 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence for a report of a physical domestic assault. Gershom Moore, 46, of Brattleboro, was arrested and held on $5,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Nov. 10
• At 5:02 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen bike in Putney. The bike was described as a Cannondale Foray 3, blue and gray in color, and with a serial number of YC05300. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Keilig at 802-365-4942.