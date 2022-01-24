All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 19• At about 3:40 p.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy observed a vehicle passing at least one other vehicle at 66 miles per hour in the posted 35-MPH speed zone. The juvenile was released on a juvenile citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Family Division at a later date to answer to charges of excessive speed and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The juvenile was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
Jan. 20• At about 2:15 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott Perlberg, 20, of Turners Falls, Mass., after observing his vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 91 at 97 miles per hour in the posted 65-MPH speed zone. He was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of excessive speed. He also was issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
• The Brattleboro Police Department located Sydney Clark Adams, 26, of Brattleboro, in a residence in Morningside Commons. Clark-Adams was placed under arrest for an active warrant, and for violating her conditions of release. Clark-Adams was held in custody due to the warrant, and issued a citation for contempt of court. Clark-Adams was scheduled to appear in court.
Jan. 23• At approximately 2:05 p.m., Brattleboro Police received a report that Misbah Abdul-Kareem was in a parking lot on Canal Street in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Abdul-Kareem was located on Canal Street, and it was confirmed that he was the subject of active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from being in the Town of Brattleboro, with the exception of verified appointments. It was verified that Abdul-Kareem was in violation and he was arrested, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. He was issued a citation, ordering him to appear in court on Feb. 22.