All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 23• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Fairground Rd. for an equipment violation. The operator, Sydney Clark-Adams, 25, of Brattleboro, was found to have a Vermont-based warrant, and was placed under arrest. Probable cause of criminal activity was developed, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. A misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine was located. It was also discovered that Clark-Adams was in violation of several sets of court-ordered conditions of release. Clark-Adams was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where she was lodged. Clark-Adams was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
April 26
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Main Street for a report of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, police attempted to detain Jessica Buzby, 41, of Brattleboro, due to observing her being physically assaultive. Buzby physically resisted, and attempted to punch, kick, and bite officers. Once police gained control of the scene, they spoke with witnesses and victims who advised that Buzby had targeted a female due to their religion. Bystanders attempted to intervene, and Buzby physically attacked one, and attempted to attack another. Buzby was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where she was issued court ordered conditions of release, and issued bail. Buzby was scheduled to appear in court the following day to answer to the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, hate-motivated crime and resisting arrest.
May 5• At about 4:38 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to Guilford Center Road in Guilford for a report of a citizen dispute at a multi-family residence. Investigation at the scene led to the arrest of Ashley Aubert-Clark, 23, of Guilford. Aubert-Clark is ordered to appear in court on June 28 to answer to the charges of disorderly conduct and criminal threatening. On scene investigation determined both charges to be hate-motivated crimes.
May 6 • Just after noon, the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Jahquest Rayshon Boyd, 27, of Brattleboro, for criminal threatening conduct and criminal mischief.
• At 7:43 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance on Lee Street and cited Jacob Riley Migneault, 18, of Chesterfield, N.H., for unlawful possession and intoxication.
• The Brattleboro Police Department arrested Ricky T. Rattanavilay, 33, of Brattleboro, after receiving information that he was the subject of an extraditable arrest warrant originating in Massachusetts. The warrant was issued for the offense of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Rattanavily was held without bail, and scheduled to appear in court.
May 8 • At 8:43 p.m., troopers from the Westminster State Police Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at the exit 2 ramp in Brattleboro. Troopers identified operator one as Caleb Smith, 28, of Brattleboro. While speaking with Smith, troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Smith was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Smith was later released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
• At 8:55 p.m., troopers from the Westminster State Police Barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on High School Road in Westminster. Troopers identified the operator as Christian Edwards, 23, of Westminster. While speaking with Edwards, troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Edwards was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Edwards was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Refusal.