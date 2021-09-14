All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 26
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue. During the stop it was learned that the operator, Thomas J. Houle Jr., 42, of Dummerston, had a criminally suspended driver’s license. Houle was subsequently arrested for the above offense and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
July 27
• Officers responded to parking garage on Flat Street for a reported assault. Subsequent investigation found that Michael Stone, 31, of Brattleboro, and Rowan Lynch, 18, of Putney, had engaged in mutual combat. No one involved suffered any life-threatening injuries. Both Stone and Lynch were issued citations for disorderly conduct.
July 31
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department located Tadros K Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, on Elliot Street in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release. Hoth was located on a later date and issued a citation for criminal court. Hoth is to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 1
• Officers for the Brattleboro Police Department responded to South Main Street for a report of an intoxicated female stumbling into traffic. Upon arrival officers learned that the female in question, Jennifer Peduzzi, 51, of Brattleboro, had an active arrest warrant and had provided a false name to officers. When attempting to place Peduzzi under arrest for the warrant, Peduzzi actively resisted the officers. Peduzzi was cited to appear in court to face resisting arrest and false report charges.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to South Main Street for a reported intoxicated female. Subsequent investigation led officers to develop probable cause that the female, Jennifer Peduzzi, 51, of Brattleboro, was in possession of illegal drugs. A search warrant was drafted and approved by the court. Execution of the warrant found fentanyl and cocaine in Peduzzi’s possession. Peduzzi was issued a citation and is to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 4
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on Canal Street for a reported citizen assist. Subsequent investigation found that Tigerlillie Dickson, 24, of Brattleboro, had threatened her significant other with a deadly weapon. Dickson was placed under arrest for first degree aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Dickson was later issued conditions and a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 9
• The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at a residence on Old Depot Road in Putney. Investigation revealed Christa Harty, 36, of Putney, violated a no trespass order by going onto the property at the residence on Old Depot Road. Harty was located and cited on Sept. 10 to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass.
Aug. 11
• At about 1:54 p.m., Brattleboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a motel on Putney Road for a trespassing complaint. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Kristofer Curvelo, 46, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Curvelo was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Putney Road for a reported disorderly complaint. Subsequent investigation found Brian L. Mason, 61, of Brattleboro, to have acted in a violent and tumultuous manner towards another resident while on lands open to the public. Mason was issued a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 12
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a grocery story on Canal Street for a reported trespassing complaint. Subsequent investigation found that Kevin M Cameron, 56, of Brattleboro, had entered the store after having been previously trespassed by a law enforcement officer. Cameron was located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 18
• At 3:06 p.m., Brattleboro Police Department officers responded to a residence on Elm Street for several subjects in a physical altercation. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Stephanie Cavanaugh, 34, of Brattleboro, Charles E. Harrison III, 59, of Brattlebroo, and Gershom J. Moore, 47, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of disorderly conduct. They were released with citations to appear in court at later dates.
Aug. 24
• At about 1:46 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a new establishment on South Main Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival officers observed Kristofer Curvelo, 46, of Brattleboro, refusing to leave the premises. Officers gave Curvelo numerous chances to leave the establishment, however Curvelo stated that he would not leave. Curvelo was placed under arrest, and removed from the property. Curvelo was issued a citation for unlawful trespass, and will appear in court at a later date.
• At about 1 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a property on South Street for a disorderly complaint. It was reported that Justin Clough, 41, of Brattleboro, was acting out all day and destroyed property that was not his. Upon further investigation, it was found that Clough did in fact destroy property that did not belong to him. Clough also threw several items into the open parking lot and was yelling at employees at the property. Clough was cited to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 28
• At about 9:43 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a complaint at a residence on Deep Wood Drive. It was reported that Keith Rowley, 22, of Greenfield, Mass., was at the residence and had gotten into an argument with a female. It was found that Rowley had an active set of conditions which stated that he was not allowed contact with the female. Further investigation revealed that Rowley was in contact with the female. Rowley was placed under arrest, and later released on conditions of release and scheduled to appear in court.
• At about 2:45 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a restaurant on Putney Road for a 911 call about a male attempting to assault two females and was destroying their vehicle. There was several separate 911 calls regarding this incident as well. Upon arrival of police, Dylan Chambers, 24, of Brattleboro, was holding a metal pole and was acting in an aggressive manner. Chambers continued to act irrational and was yelling and screaming and would not put the pole down. Chambers threw the pole into the front windshield of the vehicle. Chambers was eventually arrested by the Brattleboro Police Department and transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Chambers was later transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was held on conditions and without bail. No other parties were injured during this incident. Chambers was cited with first degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and resisting arrest.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on South Main Street for a reported family fight. Subsequent investigation found that Janna R Jarvis, 45, of Brattleboro, had assaulted her partner. Jarvis was placed under arrest for first degree aggravated domestic assault. While Jarvis was being taken into custody, she became aggressive and assaultive towards the officers. Due to her behavior, Jarvis will also face charges of aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Jarvis was ordered to be held without bail, and was arraigned on her charges Aug. 30.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Old Ferry Road for reported gun shots. The initial report stated that a male had threatened users of the boat launch with a weapon, and had fired the weapon. No people were struck and no property appears damaged at this time. Officers did locate evidence of a firearm having been discharged in the area. Investigation is still underway at this time, and anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Brattleboro Police Department.
Aug. 29
• At 10:43 p.m., Brattleboro dispatchers received a report of subjects in the Brattleboro Union High School parking lot looking under vehicles. Investigation led to the arrest of Sean Wall, 47, of Brattleboro. It was learned that Wall had cut the catalytic convertor off of a vehicle belonging to the high school. Wall was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was lodged for lack of $500 bail. Wall was scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges of petit larceny and unlawful mischief.
Sept. 1
• At about 8:15 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Route 30 in Townshend. Investigation revealed Jeffrey Weitzel, 38, of Windham, had assaulted a family member at the residence in Townshend before returning to his home in Chester. Weitzel was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Weitzel was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Williams Street for a defective equipment violation. The operator, Gary Obrien, 65, of Brattleboro, was found to have a criminally suspended license. Obrien was issued a citation for the above offense, and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Sept. 2
• At about 4:35 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Julie M. Bright, 34, of Athens, on an active instate arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division. Officers located Bright in the parking lot at 97 Westminster St. Bright was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department. She was ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail.
Sept. 5
• At about 3:08 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police came into contact with a disabled vehicle at Interstate 91, mile marker 26/4 southbound in Westminster. The operator, Jeffrey Atkisson, 59, of Nottingham, N.H. came out of the woodline and started to be non-compliant with troopers. The investigation led to the arrest of Atkisson for the suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed for the offense of DUI #1 and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility until sober.
Sept. 6
• At about 9:22 p.m., an officer with the Keene (N.H.) Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street at Roxbury Street. As a result, Montana B. Hale, 25, of Hinsdale, N.H., was charged with suspension of vehicle registration, license required; operating with an expired license, driving after revocation/suspension
• Brattleboro Police Department officers were on foot patrol on the Brattleboro Common. During this time they interacted with Jordan Davis, 26, of Brattleboro. Both before and during the interaction, Davis was acting disorderly, and during the interaction Davis punched a police officer in the head. He was arrested, and later cited and released for disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.
Sept. 8
• At about 9:25 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash into a guard rail on Route 100 in Jamaica. The caller advised no persons were with the vehicle. While Troopers were en route, Vermont State Police received an additional call from an acquaintance of Shane Doyle, 30, of Dover, reporting they were transporting him to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for lacerations to the face. Investigation revealed Doyle was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Doyle was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division at a later date and released into the care of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.