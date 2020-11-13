All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 28At 20:18 p.m. the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Michael D. McCann, of Springfield, Vermont, for possession of a controlled substance. The officers on duty received a call from personnel at the 7-Eleven on Rockingham Street regarding suspicious activity in the store. Upon arrival officers spoke with the suspect named above. The subsequent investigation found McCann to be in possession of a controlled substance. McCann was arrested and released on citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer for the charge.
Nov. 1At 12:39 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Tim R. Evans, of Rockingham, for driving with a criminally suspended license. One of the officers on duty observed an equipment violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The subsequent investigation lead to Evans’ arrest for driving with a criminally suspended license. Evans was released on citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later and time to answer for the charge.