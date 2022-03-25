All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 22• Brattleboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a grocery store on Main Street for a trespassing complaint. Officers arrived and after an investigation, it was determined that Phyllis Parent, 32, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Parent was no longer on scene and was later located and issued a citation. Parent is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
March 16• At about 2:47 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Street for a report of violation of conditions of release. Officers arrived and located Eric Cadieux, 41, of Brattleboro. After an investigation it was determined that Cadieux had committed the offense of contempt of court. Cadieux was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Cadieux was ordered held on $200 bail and scheduled to appear in court the following day.
March 17• At about 6:30 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a local hospital for a disorderly subject. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Kyle J. Hamilton, 22, of Brattleboro, committed the offenses of disorderly conduct, criminal contempt, and unlawful trespass. Hamilton was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Hamilton was ordered held on $50 bail and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
March 19 • The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence in Moore Court to investigate a potential domestic disturbance. Investigation led to the arrest of Keith Giroux, 36, of Massachusetts, for domestic assault. Giroux resisted arrest and also acted in a disorderly manner. Giroux was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was lodged in lieu of bail. There were no injuries. Giroux was scheduled to appear in court.
March 20• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the business had been burglarized. Investigation led police to a nearby hotel, and then to Dillon Hall, 29, of Vermont. Hall was placed under arrest for burglary, unlawful mischief, providing false information, and contempt of court. Hall was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was lodged in lieu of bail. Hall was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
March 21• At approximately 7 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on US Route 5 in Dummerston. The operator, later identified as Kayla M. Coburn, 30, of Athens, was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Troopers arrived at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and made contact with Coburn. Upon further investigation, Coburn was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Coburn was subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks where she was processed and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a future date.