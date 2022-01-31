All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 17• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department took a report of a bad check being passed by Benjamin Stocker, 30, of Springfield. Subsequent investigation led to Stocker being issued a citation for home improvement fraud. Stocker is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Aug. 10• The Brattleboro Police were advised of a reported sexual assault that had occurred in Bellows Falls. This case was received through the Southeastern Unit for Special Investigations. A juvenile reported she was sexual assaulted by an adult identified as Andrew Hayes, 26, of Bellows Falls,. After an investigation took place Hayes was arrested on Jan. 26. Hayes was ordered held on $10,000 bail until he could be seen in court the next day.
Jan. 23• The Keene, N.H., Police Department took into custody on an arrest warrant Logan Carsten, 25, of West Chesterfield, N.H., for simple assault.
• Following a motor vehicle stop on Marlboro Street, the Keene, N.H., Police Department cited Monica Martello, 35, of Brattleboro, of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
• At about 2:05 p.m, the Brattleboro Police Department received a report that Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, was in a parking lot on Canal Street in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Abdul- Kareem was located on Canal Street, and it was confirmed that he was the subject of active court ordered conditions of release prohibiting him from being in Brattleboro, with the exception of verified appointments. It was verified that Abdul- Kareem was in violation and he was arrested, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. He was issued a citation, ordering him to appear in court at a later date for criminal contempt.
Jan. 24• The Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Brooke T. Bixler, 42, of Brattleboro, who was cited with theft by unlawful taking.
Jan. 29• At about 5:37 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call about a motor vehicle slide off on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. Troopers arrived on scene and observed multiple signs of impairment coming from the operator, Paul Dollard, 65, of Leeds, Maine. Dollard was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. After processing, Dollard was held at Southern State Correctional Facility until sober.
• At about 7:35 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash near 955 VT Route 30 in Newfane. When Troopers arrived on scene the operator of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the crash by running into the surrounding wood line. The operator was later found and identified as Thomas R. Devens, 59, of Townshend. Devens was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date..