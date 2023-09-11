Sept. 1
• At approximately 8:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Waterman Road in Dummerston. Troopers responded to the scene and subsequent investigation revealed the operator, a 65-year-old Putney resident, showed signs of impairment. The operator was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and received a criminal citation for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver was released to hospital staff, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer the above charge.
Sept. 9
• At approximately 12:03 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on West River Road in Dummerston. Troopers responded to the scene and subsequent investigation revealed the operator, a 28-year-old resident of Townshend, showed signs of impairment. The driver was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and was then released, transported, and processed at Brattleboro Police Department. The driver is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
• At approximately 8:53 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch that had struck a mailbox on Wilmington Cross Road in Whitingham. The operator was identified as a 27-year-old resident of Wilmington who was later located at his residence. Troopers spoke with the driver who displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested and transported to Wilmington Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.