All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 28
Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a trespassing complainant at a residence on Southern Avenue. Offices received a tip that Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 35, of Wilmington, was in the area trying to go through vehicles. Abdul-Kareem was located nearby. Abdul-Kareem was arrest for being in violation of his curfew set by the court, unlawful trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance. Abdul-Kareem was held in lieu of bail and was scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to his charges.
March 2
Brattleboro Police received a tip that someone was being held against their will at a hotel room on Putney Road. Police responded and when they arrived the victim ran out the door to police. Police were able to locate the suspect inside the hotel room and identify him as Kenneth Rosetta, 32, of Orlando, Fla. After an investigation took place Rosetta was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Rosetta was ordered to be held without bail until he could appear in court on March 3.