Jan. 7• Deputies from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Peoples Bank on Main Street in Putney for the report of a male subject who was behaving in a threatening manner and had used a firearm to break the window out of an occupied vehicle. The male then fled the scene and was soon after located at his residence on Westminster West Road. The male suspect was identified as Thomas Williams, 27, of Westminster. Williams then assaulted a family member and was immediately taken into custody. During the arrest, Williams resisted, causing injury to a deputy. The deputy was treated for his injury at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and released. Williams was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment. He was charged with domestic assault, criminal threatening, resisting arrest, and unlawful mischief.
Jan. 9• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lael Chashen, 18, of Hudson, N.Y., after observing the vehicle she was operating traveling 71 mph in the posted 40-mph speed zone on VT Route 100 south in Londonderry. She was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division and a Civil Violation Complaint for the civil speeding violation.