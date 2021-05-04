All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 27
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ezekial Neathawk, 30, of Chester, following a stop for a traffic violation on Back Westminster Road in Westminster. Neathawk was released with a traffic ticket for speed and a citation to appear in court at a later date.
April 28
• At about 2:40 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of a male subject attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Western Avenue. A description was provided of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the operator on Interstate 91, however he fled into New Hampshire. Officers discontinued pursuit of the vehicle, but in searching the area were able to locate the operator in Chesterfield, N.H. The operator, identified as Jason D. King, 48, of Bellows Falls, was taken into custody by the Chesterfield Police Department for an unrelated arrest warrant. King was cited for the following offenses by the BPD: attempted grand larceny, unlawful mischief, attempting to elude an officer, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 10:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Coolidge Highway in Guilford. While en route, troopers were advised Susan Sterlein, 57, of Windsor, Conn., had driven away from the residence. Upon arrival, troopers were told that Sterlein had struck Victoria Brooks, 47, of Guilford, and had been drinking that night. Troopers located Sterlein operating her motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Sterlein was screened roadside, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. Sterlein was taken to the Westminster barracks and processed. Sterlein was cited and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for detox.
April 30
• At 8:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash with multiple occupants, including a child. The crash occurred at the Exit 6 off ramp on Interstate 91 north in Rockingham. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined the operator, Laura Hatfield, 42, of Brattleboro, was impaired. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, negligent operation, and reckless endangerment of a child.
May 2
• At just before 11 pm, a trooper with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a non-responsive person in a vehicle on Route 5 in Westminster. As a result, Michael Nauceder, 27, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited with suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and violation of conditions of release.