All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 25
• A deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 30-mph zone on Route 30 in Townshend. As a result, Evan B. Daigneault, 24, of Newfane, was arrested and cited with excessive speed.
July 1
• Timothy Shepart, 40, of Bellows Falls, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving after suspension, operating a vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle and misuse of plates.
July 3
• William McNary, 25, of Brattleboro, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving after suspension and operating a vehicle without a license. He was taken into custody on a bench warrant.
• Keicha Williams, 26, of Hartford, Conn., was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
• Nicholas Jobert, 38, of Chicopee, Mass., was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.
July 4
• Terri Sauter, 35, of Hinsdale, was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for domestic violence.
July 7
• Nicholas Fisher, 26, of Brattleboro, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.
July 9
• Tiffany Scadding, 36, of Hinsdale, N.H. was taken into custody by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant.
• Matthew Sprague, 30, of Hinsdale, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating a vehicle without a license.
July 10
• Justin Smith, 27, of Swanzey, was taken into custody by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant.
• Neila Yardley, 30, of Brattleboro, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating a vehicle without a license.
July 12
• Brooke Wing, 22, of Springfield, Vt., was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating an unregistered vehicle.
July 15
• Kobie McDurfee, 27, of Brattleboro, was arrested and citedby the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for theft.
• Adrienne Bowen, 30, of Bennington, Vt., was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for willful concealment.
• Doris Abbott, 48, of Hinsdale, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for theft from a building, criminal trespass and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Justin Smith, 27, of Swanzey, was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and two counts of theft.
July 16
• At 6:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of an altercation in Putney. As a result, Samantha Susse, 38, of Putney, was arrested and cited with driving under the influence and first degree aggravated domestic assault. Rocky Brogna, 41, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with violating the conditions of his release.
• Matthew Sprague, 30, of Hinsdale, N.H. was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for breach of bail and criminal trespass.
• Tiffany Scadding, 36, of Hinsdale, N.H. was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for willful concealment and criminal trespass.
July 17
• Melissa Blake, 49, of Gardner, Mass., was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for criminal trespass.
July 18
• Zachary Croteau, 30, of Hinsdale, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for theft from a building.
July 19
• Amanda Wrublevski, 37, of Brattleboro, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department fortheft from a building and giving a false report to law enforcement.
July 21
• Michelle Boobar, 42, of Winchester, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating a vehicle after suspension and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Chris Clark, 24, of Hinsdale, was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for two counts of domestic violence.
July 22
• Freemona Roundtree, 63, of Brattleboro, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for conduct after an accident and operating a vehicle without a license.
July 26
• Nathan O’Melia, 20, of Hinsdale, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Brown, 34, of Guilford, cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating a vehicle without a license.
July 28
• Annah-Marie Baxter, 20, of Putney, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for operating a vehicle after suspension and operating a vehicle without a license.
July 29
• Richard Heger, 29, of Guilford, was cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.
• Gregory Larose, 50, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving while intoxicated, giving a false report to law enforcement, operating a vehicle after suspension and operating a vehicle without a license.
July 31
• Jude Mischke, 29, of Putney, was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving while intoxicated, shoplifting and disobeying a police officer.
• Robert Rendano, 58, of Holden Mass., was arrested and cited by the Hinsdale, N.H. Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 7
• At just before 7 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order in Rockingham. As a result, James Cunningham, 38, of Rockingham, was arrested and cited.
Aug. 12
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance that had occurred at Jelley’s Deli Londonderry. As a result, Kevin T. Burnham, 53, and Keegan M. Burnham, 28, both of Proctor, were cited with aggravated disorderly conduct. Keegan M. Burnham was also taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, negligent operation, driving while suspended and cocaine possession.
• The Bellows Falls Police Department began an investigation into a possible violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release. As a result, Keith J. Tyrrell Sr., 57, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited.
Aug. 17
• A deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Route 30 in Jamaica but the driver, operating at a high rate of speed, turned onto Water Street. The operator was later identified as Robert A. Michaud, 30, of Jamaica, who was cited with negligent operation.
• Following a traffic stop at Memorial Park in Brattleboro, a Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Jude Mischke, 51, of Putney, and cited him with driving while intoxicated, refusal.