All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 30
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a reported retail theft. Subsequent investigation found that David Guadalupe, 44, of Brattleboro, had left the store without paying for merchandise he had concealed on his person. Guadalupe was located and cited for the above offense. Guadalupe is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 21
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on Putney Road for a reported physical altercation. Subsequent investigation found that Corey R. Hale, 35, of Brattleboro, had entered the premises, acted violently towards staff, and caused damage to property of the hotel. During the altercation, Hale attempted to prevent staff from calling police for assistance. Hale was located the following day and taken into custody. Hale was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 23 to answer to the charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief, and interference with access to emergency services.