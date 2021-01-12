All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan 2
• At 8:02 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on Putney Road for a reported theft and assault that had taken place. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Terri Carrington, 42, of Brattleboro, had committed the offenses of simple assault, petit larceny, and violation of conditions of release. Carrington was taken into custody and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Carrington was held on $200 bail and scheduled to appear in court.
Jan. 7
• At 9:43 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department stopped a vehicle on Putney Road for a speeding violation. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, who was identified as John Lyddy, 23, of Whitingham, was criminally suspended from driving in Vermont. Lyddy was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 9
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a suspicious report at a business on Marlboro Road. Officers arrived and found Christopher Baxter, 31, of Brattleboro, sleeping in his vehicle in the business parking lot. The officers did further investigation which led to them seizing a bag of cocaine that was inside of the vehicle. Baxter was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 10
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were on patrol in the north section of Brattleboro. They observed a four-door sedan driving north on Putney Road and conducted a motor vehicle traffic stop for an equipment violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lucas Gundry, 20, of Hinsdale, N.H. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Gundry for driving under the influence. Gundry was transported to the BPD where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.