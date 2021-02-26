All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 20
• At about 7 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a 2015 BMW X3 traveling south on Vermont Route 30 in Dummerston. The operator of the vehicle displayed significant difficulty maintaining the lane of travel, traveling well under and over the speed limit and erratically braking for no apparent reason. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Route 30 in Brattleboro, near the Retreat Farm. While speaking to the operator, Yonsuk Lee, 60, of Greenwich, Conn., troopers observed she was holding and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Lee was subsequently placed under arrest, during which she refused to exit the vehicle and resisted with troopers. Lee was processed for negligent operation and resisting arrest. She was issued a citation for the previously mentioned violations and was given tickets and warnings for the numerous traffic violations.
Feb. 21
• At 7:03 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police observed a speeding vehicle traveling north on Vermont Route 30, near Maple Valley Ski Area in Dummerston. The vehicle was passing another car that was traveling at the appropriate speed limit for the 50 mph zone. The passing car reached a top speed of 96 mph and continued at a high rate of speed well after passing. Troopers stopped the vehicle and issued the operator, Johnny Swing, 60, of Brookline, a citation for excessive speed and a citation for speeding. Swing was ordered to appear in court at a later date and time.
Feb. 22
• At about 6 p.m. troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster barracks responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near mile marker 15.8 on I-91 in Dummerston. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, William Lee, 31, of Princeton, Mass., was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date. State Police was assisted on scene by the Putney Fire Department and the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 24
• Beginning on Feb. 20, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received multiple complaints from residents in various towns of Windham County that their vehicle(s) were rifled though, and in some instances personal belongings were stolen. The Vermont State Police is reminding Vermonters to lock their vehicle and, remove any valuables from the vehicle. If you or anyone you know has information pertaining to this investigation, contact Trooper Eric Acevedo at the VSP-Westminster by calling 802-722-4600/email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, consider providing your information to https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
Feb. 25
• At 5:13 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Camp Arden Road in Dummerston for report of an individual in need of assistance. Investigation revealed that Nicholas MacAllister, 39, of Brattleboro, had committed the offense of second degree aggravated domestic assault, violation of conditions of release, and had an active arrest warrant out of Windham County. MacAllister was taken into custody and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.