All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 3
• At about 9:19 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Alexis F. Parker, 24, of Ludlow, for violating conditions of release and providing false information to a police offer. An officer stopped a vehicle on Rockingham St after observing a motor vehicle violation. Parker was discovered to be in the vehicle and in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Officers spoke with Parker in regard to the violation at which point she provided them with false information. Parker was arrested and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion, Parker was issued a citation to appear in court the next day to answer to the charges. Parker was ordered held on $200 cash bail by the court. Parker was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where she was lodged.
Feb. 4
• In the early morning hours, the Brattleboro Police Department observed a vehicle operating on Putney Road that they knew belonged to Cara Rodrigues, 30, of Wardsboro. Police knew that Rodrigues’ license was currently under criminal suspension, and that she had court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle. Police conducted a motor vehicle stop to investigate if Rodrigues was operating the motor vehicle, along with several equipment violations. The operator was confirmed to be Rodrigues. Rodrigues was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license and contempt of court. Rodrigues will appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road for an equipment violation. The operator, Jonathan F. Hart, a 25-year-old male from Massachusetts who now resides in Vermont, was found to have a suspended license out of Vermont. Furthermore, Hart already had a conviction from a traffic ticket for operating in Vermont on a suspended license. Hart was issued a citation for having no license and will appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 6
• At about 1:19 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatch to a business on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Brenda C. Graves, 38, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Graves was released on citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 7
• At about 9:23 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a trespass complaint. Officers obtained information that Kristian E. Dubois, 32, of Brattleboro, was on a property which she had previously been trespassed from. Dubois was located and issued a citation for unlawful trespass and released. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 8
• Brattleboro Police Department officers responded to a residence on Putney Road to assist EMS with a medical response. While in the area officers observed Van-Christain Schryver, 39, of Connecticut. Officers were aware that Schryver had two extraditable warrants out of Connecticut and was subsequently taken into custody. Schryver was held in lieu of $100,000 bail for the violation of probation warrants and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road. The operator, Nathan K. Barnard, 43, of Vernon, was found to have an active Vermont arrest warrant. Barnard was taken into custody. Barnard was found to be in possession of several Schedule 2 narcotic pills. Further investigation lead to probable cause that drugs were in the vehicle being developed. The vehicle was seized, and a search warrant applied for. The search warrant was granted, and officers located misdemeanor amounts of cocaine within the vehicle. Barnard was issued a citation for possession, and will appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 10
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Marlboro Avenue for a trespassing complaint. The complainant advised that a male they recognized as Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 35, of Wilmington, was on their property, and checking to see if their doors on their vehicles were unlocked. Police reviewed the surveillance footage, and recognized Abdul-Kareem. Abdul-Kareem was trespassed from the property on an earlier date for attempting to steal out of the vehicles. Furthermore, Abdul-Kareem was found to be in Violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Abdul-Kareem was located Feb. 10, and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was ordered held in lieu of bail and scheduled to appear in court the next day.