All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 2
• The Brattleboro Police Department investigated a suspicious car that was parked on Brown Court in Brattleboro. Investigation revealed that the occupant, William Bostwick, 38, of Guilford, was in possession of heroin. Furthermore, Bostwick provided a fake name to officers. Bostwick was issued a citation, and will appear in court at a later date.
May 3
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence after receiving a report that Peggy M. Strobeck, 36, of Brattleboro, had violated her court ordered conditions of release originating from a previous incident. Investigation revealed that Strobeck violated the Court order by placing herself within 300 feet of the residence. Strobeck was later located, and issued a citation ordering her to appear in court at a later date.
May 11
• At 7:09 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a call from the Windham Foundation, Maintenance Department, who advised they were burglarized on the night/early morning of May 10 and May 11. There were signs of forced entry used on the front door garage, in which a window frame was smashed to unlock the door. Five items were stolen from the garage. These stolen items are: a NorthStar pressure washer, a generator engine, a backpack blower (Husqvarna BR800), a DeWalt impact, and a chop saw (Husqvarna). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).
May 12
• At 11:36 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road near the Dutton Farm Road intersection in Dummerston. Upon further investigation, troopers determined the operator, Jacob Jones, 20, of Marlboro, was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and negligent operation and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
May 13
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop for an equipment violation on Putney Road. During the stop, police developed probable cause that narcotics were present within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and Young was found to be in possession of 1,517 bags of fentanyl, along with a large amount of US currency. Young was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Young was issued a citation, and released on conditions of release. Young was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
May 15
• At about 1 p.m., Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash with reported minor injuries in Westminster. Upon arrival and investigation, Julie Bright, 34, of Bellows Falls, was found to be operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license. She was cited to appear in court and released roadside.
• At about 5:46 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call reporting a taxi bearing New York plates all over the road way. Dispatch issued a Be On the Lookout for the vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle at the Exit 4 Sunoco at about 6 p.m. Troopers determined the operator to be Guy Hilarion, 56, of Deer Park, N.Y. Further investigation indicated Hilarion was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Hilarion was transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Hilarion was released to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 9:17 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call in regard to a family disturbance at a residence in Newfane. Troopers responded to the residence and subsequent investigation revealed Shawn Sweeney, 31, of Newfane, had assaulted two household members, age 38 and 14. Sweeney was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.