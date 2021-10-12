All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 30
• At about 3:34 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance on Russell Street in Bellows Falls. After an investigation, Travis B. Marcom, 21, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravated disorderly conduct. He was ordered held on $200 cash or surety bond with conditions. He was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility pending his arraignment.
• At about 4:15 p.m., a 16-year-old from Dover was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff's Office after the vehicle the juvenile was operating was observed traveling 71 miles per hour in the posted 40-MPH speed zone. The juvenile was released on a juvenile citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Family Division at a later date. The juvenile was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation that carries a waiver penalty of $475 and eight possible points on their license.
• Helen Mican, 65, of Putney, was charged by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful mischief following a report on Sept. 30. Mican was seen on surveillance footage carving profanities into the walls of Putney Meadows apartments. The estimated damage was $1,350. Mican was issued a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Oct. 2
• At about 2:17 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Old Terrace Road in Bellows Falls. The operator, Raven Solomon, 27, of Hinsdale, N.H., was arrested and charged with a second DUI and refusal to take a sobriety test after an investigation. Solomon was processed and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 4
• The Vermont State Police received a call from a mandated reporter, who reported that the victim was assaulted by her relative, Chad Baldwin, 41, of Vernon. The investigation found that Baldwin assaulted the victim a day earlier. Baldwin was arrested and processed at the Westminster Barracks.
Oct. 5
• At about 1:05 a.m., Vermont State Police Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing multiple violations. Troopers made contact with the operator, Dennis Peters, 68, of Brattleboro, who showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of a second DUI. Peters was released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Windham County.