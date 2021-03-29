All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 21
• At about 1:19 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Putney Road for a trespassing complaint. The complainant stated that a male destroyed property and then left the area, possibly heading south. Through further investigation it was found that the male was Buck Mitchell, 29, of Brattleboro, and found that Mitchell had active sets of conditions of release. Mitchell had conditions not to be near the residence and also had a set of conditions with curfew. Mitchell was issued a citation and is to appear in court at a later date.
March 12
• At just before 3 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Pinnacle Springs Road in Chesterfield, N.H. As a result, Joel Mialkowski, 49, of Brattleboro, was cited with operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
March 14
• At just before 2 a.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Keene, N.H. As a result, Christopher Baxter, 32, of Brattleboro, was cited with possession of a controlled drug.
March 17
• At about 5:23 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue for suspicion of the operator having a suspended license and for a motor vehicle inspection violation. The operator was identified as Lize V. Brault, 42, of Brattleboro. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Brault’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Brault was issued a criminal citation and released. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police observed a suspicious vehicle behind a business on Canal Street. Upon investigating, probable cause was developed of criminal behavior, and narcotics were located after a search. Steven F. Miller, 34, of Brattleboro, was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of fentanyl, along with a misdemeanor amount of crack cocaine. Miller was issued a citation for the above possession charges. Miller will appear in court at a later date.
March 19
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business of Flat Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, investigation revealed that Kenneth J. Ganem, 54, of Brattleboro, entered a property that he had previously been trespassed from. Ganem had left the property by the time police arrived. Shortly afterwards, Police were called to a business on Walnut Street for a report that Ganem was on a property that he had been trespassed from. Upon arrival Police located Ganem. Ganem was issued a citation for two counts of unlawful trespass. Ganem was later arrested on a separate incident, and ordered to appear in court on March 22 to answer his new charges, along with his trespass charges.
• The Brattleboro Police attempted a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue due to a vehicle operating at 65 miles per hour in a posted 30 MPH zone. The vehicle failed to stop, and due to safety concerns, police did not pursue. Shortly afterwards the vehicle crashed, and the operator, Austin Wood, 18, of Brattleboro, was subsequently arrested for DUI. In addition to the DUI charge, Wood was issued a citation for excessive speed, attempt to elude, and negligent operation. Wood will appear in court at a later date.
March 21
• At about 7:24 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a business on Main Street in Brattleboro for a report of trespassing. Subsequent investigation revealed that Tadros Hoth had violated a previous trespass warning, when he was found on the property that day. Hoth was cited for unlawful trespass and will appear in court at a later date.
• At just before 11 p.m., officers with the Manchester Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Depot Street near the intersection with Route 7. As a result of observing suspected drug activity, K9 Gunner alerted to the presence of suspected drugs. A search warrant was requested and received and as a result, Joshua Lescord, 34, of Bellows falls, was arrested and cited with possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.