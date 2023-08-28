Aug. 19
• Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address on Newton Road in Vernon. The stolen vehicle in question is a white 2013 BMW sedan. The sedan has tint that is peeling off the back window and a missing BMW logo on the front left rim. Cameras in the area located a person of interest. If anyone recognizes the individual or has information on the vehicle's whereabouts, they are urged to contact Trooper Galusha with the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.