All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 1
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel for a report of an assault where the victim was struck in the head with a firearm. The victim was transported by EMS to the hospital. His condition downgraded while en-route to the hospital and he was transported by helicopter to another hospital. He was later released and expected to recover. On June 8, Brattleboro Police along with the Springfield Police Department and Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Springfield. Jonas Rogers, 41, of Springfield, and Jaykob Fagans, 20, of Springfield, were both present at that residence and arrested. Several items were seized as part of the search warrant. Rogers was held on bail and Fagans was released on citation. Both were charged with assault.
June 2
• At about 1:30 p.m., Brattleboro Police Department officers responded to the Brattleboro Transportation Center for a report of two women physically fighting. Subsequent investigation led to Loretta Stacey, 67, of Brattleboro, receiving a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct. Stacey will appear in court at a later date to face the charge.
June 5
• At about 10:26 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Garth Gilbeau, 24, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of petit larceny. On June 15, Gilbeau was located and released on a citation to appear in court on July 26.
June 13
• At about 3:30 a.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from Evans Road in Westminster, reporting an assault. Investigation determined that Jaye M. Topping, 55, of Dummerston, was suspected of committing domestic assault. Topping was processed at the Westminster Barracks, released with a criminal citation, and was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
June 18
• At approximately 12:05 a.m., a deputy from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on US Rt. 5 in Westminster. The operator, Alexandra L. Derby, 27, of Westminster, showed signs of alcohol impairment. As a result of the investigation, Derby was arrested and processed for DUI. She was issued a citation to appear at a later date and was released to a sober adult upon the completion of the processing.