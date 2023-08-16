Aug. 10
• At approximately 10:31 a.m., EMS responded to the Brattleboro Transportation Center at 77 Flat Street for a report of an unresponsive male who was on the sidewalk in the alley. Life saving measures were conducted and the male was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead. Brattleboro police responded to conduct an investigation. The investigation revealed that an elderly male intentionally crossed over the railing on the stairway and fell to the ground. His name will not be released at this time.