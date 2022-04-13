All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215.
March 1
• At about 4:21 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the Interstate 91 Exit 3 off ramp in Brattleboro. Troopers made contact with Shaquaran Holcomb, 41, of Brattleboro, on scene and investigation revealed that he violated his conditions of release. Holcomb was issued a citation to answer to the charge in court.
March 12
• At about 8:14 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kara Tallman, 38, of Bellows Falls, for negligent operation. An officer observed a motor vehicle violation on a vehicle subsequently discovered to be driven by Tallman. The officer stopped the vehicle on Bridge Street and Tallman was ultimately arrested for negligent operation. Tallman was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a future date.
March 29
• At approximately 12:53 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff's Office arrested Santiago Sierra-Vargas, 21, of Stamford, Conn., after he was observed traveling south on I-91 at 100 mph in the posted 65-mph speed zone. Santiago was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
April 4
• At approximately 4:57 p.m., Vermont State Police received a call from a residence on Main Street in Wardsboro, reporting a violation of abuse prevention order. Investigation determined that Aaron C. Adrian, 36, of Wardsboro, violated an abuse prevention order at the residence. Adrian was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
April 5
• At approximately 10:15 a.m. on March 25, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Dummerston for report of a simple assault which had occurred in the complainant’s home. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kelsey Chabot, 26, of Swanzey, N.H., on April 5. Chabot was charged with simple assault and unlawful trespass. Chabot has been ordered to appear in court to answer to the charges.
• Following a traffic stop by the Vermont State Police on Route 9 in Marlboro, Jesse Dellorso, 31, of Dover, was cited with driving with a criminally suspended license. He was ordered to appear at the Windham County Court at a future date.
April 8
• At about 5:23 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Upper Bartonsville Road in Rockingham for multiple motor vehicle violations. While speaking with the operator, identified as Robert Lawrence, 40, of Chester, indicators of impairment were detected. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and Lawrence was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs (second offense) and transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Lawrence was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 9:35 p.m., deputies from the Windham County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 in Westminster, on the border with the Village of Bellows Falls. During the course of the stop, deputies developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and consent to search the vehicle and the operator, Michael Quinones, 50, of Bellows Falls, was given. Deputies located crack cocaine concealed on Quinones. He was arrested for possession, processed, and issued a citation to appear at a later date.
April 9
• At approximately 1:55 a.m., deputies from the Windham County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 in Putney. The vehicle's operator, Randy K. Rumrill, 23, of Charlestown, N.H., displayed clues of impairment. Investigation revealed that Rumrill was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for DUI. He was processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department and released on a citation to appear at a later date.
• At 6:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from the Rodeway Inn Motel in Rockingham reporting an active family fight. State Police responded and determined that David A. Anderson, 45, of Rockingham, physically assaulted another family member. Anderson was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Anderson was released with conditions and a criminal citation to appear in court on April 11 to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
• At about 7:37 p.m., the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault at a residence on Route 100 in Whitingham. Upon investigation, it was determined that Andrew J. Ferguson, 43, of Whitingham, assaulted a family member. It was also determined Ferguson had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Ferguson was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic assault and DUI. Ferguson was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released and cited to appear in court at a later date.
April 10
• At approximately 6:35 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff's Office arrested Adam Fane, 24, of Royalton, after the vehicle he was operating was seen traveling at 109 mph in the posted 65-mph speed zone on I-91 in Putney. Fane was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
April 11
• At approximately 11:11 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Prospect Street in Springfield, Vermont stating that a friend was highly intoxicated and refusing to leave. Police responded and determined that Jessica A. Alspaugh, 38, of Rockingham, attempted to leave the residence on Prospect Street in her friend's vehicle. Alspaugh subsequently crashed into another vehicle on Prospect Street when attempting to leave. Alspaugh was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating without the owner's consent. She was transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing. Alspaugh was released with a criminal citation for DUI refusal and operation without consent of owner. She is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division at a future date.