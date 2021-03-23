All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 6
• At 3 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in Westmoreland, N.H. As a result, David Graham, 29, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with aggravated driving under the influence, driving with an open container, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended or revoked license.
March 7
• At about 1 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a 911 call from Tadros Hoth, 31, of Brattleboro, stating that a group of people had threatened him with a gun. Officers were in the immediate area from a prior incident and observing the actions of all subjects including Hoth. No threats or firearms were observed by officers. Hoth was then issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of providing false reports to police and criminal contempt.
March 8
• The Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a business on Canal Street for a report of someone in violation of conditions of release. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Tyzor Greene, 20, of Townshend, had committed the offense of contempt of court. Greene was later located and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
March 10
• At 9:05 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Street in Keene, N.H. As a result, Jacob Buchor, 27, of Bellows Falls, was cited with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
March 11
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Canal Street for a report of a female swinging a two-by-four board at vehicles. While in route, police were updated that the female was now swinging the board at people. Upon arrival, police observed Jennifer N. Bido, 36, of Brattleboro, swinging a board at people. When police arrived, Bido ran towards the cruiser. Bido then attempted to leave the scene, and resisted police as they attempted to take her into custody. Bido was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was issued a citation for aggravated disorderly conduct and provided a courtesy ride back to her residence. Bido will appear in court at a later date.
March 15
• At about 1:5o p.m., while on patrol near a business on Canal Street, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department observed a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 35, of Wilmington, violated his conditions of release by being at the business and also for being in Brattleboro. Abdul-Kareem was arrested and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 3:15 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance at the Rodeway Inn, in Rockingham. Investigation revealed James Cunningham, 38, of Rockingham, had damaged a family member’s property. Cunningham was observed yelling obscenities throughout the investigation. He was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Cunningham was released and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charges of unlawful mischief x2, and disorderly conduct.