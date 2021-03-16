All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 11
• At just past 2 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire and Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Route 9 at the intersection with Lake Raponda Road. Both operators were on scene and evaluated by medical personnel. Following an investigation, Avalon S. Johnston, 19, of Putney, was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield the right of way while entering Route 9 from Lake Raponda Road.
Feb. 21
• At just past 7 p.m., an officer with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Higley Hill Road for failure to use a turn signal and for speeding. The officer determined the juvenile operator of the vehicle was operating the vehicle while impaired. A passenger in the vehicle, Wendy Lackey, 59, of Wardsboro, was cited with child endangerment, delinquency of a minor and allowing an unlicensed or impaired driver to operate the vehicle.
Feb. 28
• At 2:20 a.m., an officer with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on East Main Street for a defective license plate light. As a result, George T. Williamson, 22, of Marlboro, was arreted and cited with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
March 2
• At 4:35 p.m., an officer with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a trespass report at a business on East Main Street. As a result, Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 35, of Wilmington, was arrested and cited with unlawful trespass and violation of his conditions of release.
March 3
• At 8:30 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police in Hinsdale took into custody Philip Patoine, 34, of Brattleboro, on a bench warrant. He was also cited with possession of a controlled drug.
March 12
• Kwesi Wilson, 36, of Londonderry, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office on arrest warrants for burglary, unlawful mischief, driving with a suspended license, violations of conditions of release and possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility.
March 13
• At about 9:29 p.m. the Vermont State Police received notification of a single vehicle crash in the area of 2046 Route 100 in Londonderry. The initial investigation determined the operator left the scene of crash. A short time later the operator was located at her residence, she was identified as Alison Freleng, 31, of Jamaica. An investigation revealed that Freleng was impaired and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was transported to Winhall Police Department where she was processed for the above charges and released to appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were patrolling Canal Street. Officers observed a male they know as Kenneth Ganem, 64, of Brattleboro, walk on the property of a business on Canal Street. Ganem was subsequently arrested for trespassing on the property. Genem was issued a citation and released. Ganem is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
March 14
• Just after midnight, the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen, regarding a potential car crash. Troopers responded to the area of Route 5 and Route 123 in Westminster, where they located a disabled vehicle with significant passenger side damage. The rear passenger side tire was ripped from the vehicle and located wedged under the car, a 2021 Toyota Camry. The operator, Joshua Fey, 24, of Zionsville, Penn., was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed for the offense and released with a citation. Troopers determined that Fey was traveling north on Route 5, when he went off the right hand side of the road, striking a section of guardrail. This caused the vehicle to go into an uncontrolled spin across both lanes of Route 5.