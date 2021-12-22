All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 17
• At approximately 3:34 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a car off the road on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. Troopers and Springfield police officers responded to the scene. Through investigation, they discovered that Jillian Taylor, 38, of Rockingham, was in possession of crack cocaine. Taylor was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 20
• At about 10:50 p.m., Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an assault at a home at Maple Ridge in Westminster. Investigation revealed Eric Greene, 29, of Putney, assaulted a man. Greene was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.