All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 20
• At about 11:50 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Elizabeth A. Forbush, 42, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence (fourth offense), driving with a criminally suspended license, and violation of conditions of release. Forbush’s vehicle was seen driving north on Rockingham Street. The officer following the vehicle observed a motor vehicle violation and ultimately stopped the vehicle on Route 5 in Rockingham. After meeting with Forbush, indicators of impairment were observed. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and at the conclusion of the tests, Forbush was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release. Forbush was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. At the completion, she was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted by the Walpole NH Police Department with regards to this incident.
April 23
• Just after midnight, the Vermont State Police received a call reporting a person knocking on a door and an unknown vehicle in a driveway, in Jamaica. Investigation revealed Dennis Cobb, 32, of Jamaica, was operating a vehicle on Route 30 and crashed into a garage. Cobb was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was subsequently transported to Winhall Police Department where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• Just after midnight, officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a report of a physical altercation occurring on Elliot Street. Subsequent investigation revealed the Dale Clement, 32, of Plymouth, had engaged in fighting and tumultuous behavior, smashed a window on a door to an apartment building and caused damage to a vehicle. Clement was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. While attempting to process Clement, Clement spit blood in an officers face. The court was contacted and Clement was ordered held in lieu of $200 bail and issued conditions of release. Clement was cited to appear in court the following day. No injuries were reported during the incident.
April 25
• At about 7:36 p.m., the Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly woman at Leland & Gray Middle and High School in Townshend causing a disturbance at a school board meeting. Troopers responded to assist and upon arrival the woman, identified to be Elizabeth Dery, 55, of Townshend, was observed outside the school engaging in a verbal confrontation with members of the West River Education District School Board. Upon further investigation, it was determined Dery had exhibited criminal behavior, to include disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. Dery was arrested and cited to appear in court the next day. The conditions of release stemmed from an arrest on June 23 for DUI, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.