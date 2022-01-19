All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 15
• At about 10:12 a.m., Vermont State Police received a complaint from a residence at Hickory Ridge Road, in Westminster. Investigation revealed that Damian White, 43, had stolen a camera from the victim. White was given a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of petit larceny.
Jan. 19
• At about 8:10 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to an address on Green River Road in Halifax for a report of an assault. Upon arrival troopers spoke to the victim who upon further investigation had stated a member of her family had assaulted her. The investigation revealed that Chadwick Turner, 44, of Halifax, committed the offenses of aggravated domestic assault x2, unlawful mischief and reckless endangerment. A short time later troopers made contact with Turner and he was taken into custody. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks. Turner held without bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charges.