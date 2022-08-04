All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 29• At approximately 4:03 p.m., the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a female walking in the middle of Middle Road in Dummerston. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the above mentioned location and identified the female as Courtney T. Lafayette, 28, of Charlestown, N.H. Lafayette was subsequently placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and possession of suspected fentanyl and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division to answer the above charges.
• At approximately 7 p.m., Keene, N.H., Police responded to Ash Brook Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. Haylie Clark, 18, of Putney, was arrested and charged with transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
July 31• At approximately 5:45 p.m., Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was contacted by a homeowner in the area of Coolidge Highway in Guilford, reporting their home had been burglarized. Troopers arrived on scene and found the residence had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen items was a gold in color, 2014, Subaru outback bearing a Vermont registration. The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gregory Mills at 802-722-4600.